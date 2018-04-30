1. FC Lok Leipzig wird Profi-Club und stockt Etat auf  

Leipzig. Nun ist es fix: Fußball-Regionalligist 1. FC Lok Leipzig führt ab der kommenden Saison Profi-Bedingungen ein. Die Entscheidung sei von Aufsichtsrat und Präsidium nach dem 2:0-Sieg am Sonntagabend gegen den BFC Dynamo gefällt worden, teilte der Club am Montag mit. Der Jahres-Etat des Vereins erhöht sich damit auf zwei Millionen Euro. Die Umstellung soll die Weichen stellen für Loks „Vision 2020“ mit einem angestrebten Aufstieg in die 3. Liga.