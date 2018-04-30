Vor den Toren des Bruno-Plache-Stadions In Probstheida wird zukünftig unter Profibedingungen gekickt. © LVZ
Vor den Toren des Bruno-Plache-Stadions

1. FC Lok Leipzig wird Profi-Club und stockt Etat auf  

Nach wochenlangem Ringen ist es entschieden: Der Regionalligist stellt auf Profi-Bedingungen um und stockt sein Budget auf zwei Millionen Euro auf.

BUZZER DEINE MEINUNG!

  • Fail -
  • Läuft -
  • Krass -
  • WTF -
  • Kopf Hoch -
  • Peinlich -
Anzeige

Leipzig. Nun ist es fix: Fußball-Regionalligist 1. FC Lok Leipzig führt ab der kommenden Saison Profi-Bedingungen ein. Die Entscheidung sei von Aufsichtsrat und Präsidium nach dem 2:0-Sieg am Sonntagabend gegen den BFC Dynamo gefällt worden, teilte der Club am Montag mit. Der Jahres-Etat des Vereins erhöht sich damit auf zwei Millionen Euro. Die Umstellung soll die Weichen stellen für Loks „Vision 2020“ mit einem angestrebten Aufstieg in die 3. Liga.

DURCHKLICKEN: Das sind die Bilder zum Spiel

Die Umstellung von Halbprofi- auf Profitum ist zunächst auf zwei Spielzeiten angelegt. Der Schritt erfordere „von allen Sponsoren, Mitgliedern, Fans und Sympathisanten auch weiterhin große Anstrengungen und viel Hingabe“, hieß es aus Probstheida. Maßgeblich abhängig war die Budget-Aufstockung von Franz-Josef Wernze, der mit seiner Firma ETL European Tax & Law Hauptsponsor bei den Blau-Gelben ist.

Club will sich in allen Bereichen professionalisieren

Lok-Präsident Thomas Löwe sprach Wernze seinen Dank aus. „Das Feld ist bestellt, jetzt sind wir alle, mit einem blau-gelben Herzen gefordert, die nächste Saison zu einer besonderen zu machen. Natürlich wird das alles kein Selbstläufer, wir sind alle gefordert, um diese guten Voraussetzungen bestmöglich zu nutzen“, so Löwe. Nicht nur im Regionalliga-Team, sondern auch in allen anderen Bereichen des Vereins werde es zur Professionalisierung kommen, hieß es.

Mehr zum 1. FC Lok Leipzig

Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender Olaf Winkler betonte, dass es sich bei der Entscheidung nicht um einen „Schnellschuss“ handele. Monatelang war im Verein über eine Umstellung diskutiert worden. Knackpunkt war insbesondere die Frage der Finanzierung inklusive der entsprechenden Risiken. Die Vereinsführung war überzeugt, diese in den Griff bekommen, dabei aber an die Entscheidung der Gremien gebunden. Am Ende fiel der Beschluss einstimmig.

Region/Leipzig 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Herren) Regionalliga Nordost Region Nordostdeutschland (Herren)

KOMMENTIEREN

nöß

Artikel von

Die besten Bundesliga Quoten werden bereitgestellt von Smartbets.

/ MEIST GELESEN

Mehr Fußball aus der Region

Mehr Fußball vom Sportbuzzer

KOMMENTARE

Anzeige