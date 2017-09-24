Lucas Alario hat bei seinem Startelf-Debüt für Bayer 04 Leverkusen gegen den Hamburger SV direkt ein Tor erzielt. Lucas Alario hat bei seinem Startelf-Debüt für Bayer 04 Leverkusen gegen den Hamburger SV direkt ein Tor erzielt. © imago
Bayer Leverkusen besiegt Hamburger SV - Neuzugang Alario trifft

Bayer 04 Leverkusen hat den Hamburger SV am Sonntagabend mit 3:0 besiegt. Neuzugang Lucas Alario erzielte bei seinem ersten Startelf-Einsatz gleich ein Tor - und bereitete einen weiteren Treffer vor.

Dank seines 39-Millionen-Sturmduos hat Bayer Leverkusen den Sprung ins Tabellen-Mittelfeld geschafft, der Hamburger SV rauscht nach einem Traumstart mit zwischenzeitlicher Tabellenführung dagegen ungebremst in den Keller.

Der im Vorjahr 20 Millionen Euro teure Kevin Volland mit seinem dritten und vierten Saisontor (20./83. Minute) und der für 19 Millionen verpflichtete Argentinier Lucas Alario bei seinem Bundesliga-Debüt (23.) schossen die Rheinländer zum 3:0 (2:0) gegen den HSV. Flügelspieler Leon Bailey bereitete zwei Treffer vor, Alario gab die Vorlage zum 3:0. Die Rheinländer verbesserten sich zum Abschluss des 6. Spieltags mit sieben Punkten auf Rang zehn. Mit elf Treffern haben sie nach Tabellenführer Dortmund (19) und dem FC Bayern (14) die meisten Tore erzielt. Der mit zwei Siegen gestartete HSV rangiert nach der vierten Niederlage in Serie als 15. direkt vor den Abstiegsrängen.

Während HSV-Coach Markus Gisdol auch mangels Alternativen angesichts von sechs Verletzten dieselbe Startelf wie beim 0:3 gegen Dortmund aufbot, änderte Herrlich seine gegenüber dem 1:2 in Berlin auf sechs Positionen. Kapitän Lars Bender stand nach zwei Einsätzen in der Englischen Woche und vorheriger Verletzungspause gar nicht im Kader.

Dass Alario, für den erst am Donnerstag nach einer wochenlangen Hängepartie die Freigabe kam, direkt in der Startelf steht, war für Herrlich aber schnell klar. „Er hat im Training schon angedeutet, was er kann, er ist ein spielstarker Stürmer. Aber wir müssen ihm die Chance geben, erstmal hier anzukommen“, sagte Herrlich im TV-Sender Sky. Der Weltverband FIFA hatte unter der Woche das von Bayer beantragte Eilverfahren zugunsten der Leverkusener entschieden. Demnach sei die Verweigerung der Spielberechtigung für den 24 Jahre alten Stürmer durch dessen früheren Klub River Plate Buenos Aires und den argentinischen Verband AFA nicht rechtens gewesen.

Die Gastgeber waren wie erwartet dominant, agierten aber in der Anfangsphase viel zu sehr mit hohen Bällen, die vor allem der Ex-Leverkusener Kyrgiakos Papadopoulos meist aus der Gefahrenzone köpfte. Die erste Großchance hatte dann plötzlich der HSV, als ein Schuss von Sejad Salihovic aus 30 Metern nur knapp das Ziel verfehlte (16.). Doch dann schlug Bayer eiskalt zu: Erst nutzte Volland eine Vorlage des Jamaikaners Baileys, der erstmals in einem Heimspiel in der Startelf stand, dann Alario. Mehmedi vergab nach einer weiteren schönen Einzelleistung Baileys die Chance zum 3:0 kläglich (36.).

Der HSV erholte sich vom Doppelschlag lange nicht. Zur Pause brachte Gisdol in Vorjahres-Retter Luca Waldschmidt und Bakery Jatta frische Spieler für die Offensive und stellte von 4-3-3 auf 4-2-3-1 um. Das zeigte zumindest etwas Wirkung. Der HSV war nun etwas besser im Spiel, ohne wirklich gefährlich zu werden, ehe Volland mit seinem zweiten Treffer für die endgültige Entscheidung sorgte.

Hamburger SV (Herren) Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Herren) Bayer 04 Leverkusen-Hamburger SV (24/09/2017 18:00) Fussball Bundesliga

