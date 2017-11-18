Ein Tor direkt vom Anstoß in FIFA 18? Mit diesem Trick funktioniert's! Ein Tor direkt vom Anstoß in FIFA 18? Mit diesem Trick funktioniert's! © EA Sports/Montage
Ein Tor direkt vom Anstoß in FIFA 18? Mit diesem Trick funktioniert's!

FIFA 18: Heftiger neuer Glitch - Jeder Anstoß ein Tor!

Ihr schießt relativ wenige Tore in FIFA 18? Das könnte sich ab sofort ändern! Mit diesem Trick könnt ihr direkt vom Anstoß aus ein Tor erzielen. Ein Glitch, der viele Spieler frustriert.

Tore ohne Ende in FIFA 18 - mit einem ganz einfachen Trick!

Wer den ersten Anstoß bei FIFA 18 hat, gewinnt. Ein Glitch im neuen Fußball-Videospiel der Entwickler EA Sports macht den Spielern das Leben schwer. Ob im Freundschaftsspiel gegen einen Kumpel, im Online-Ligamodus oder in Ultimate Team - dieser Trick funktioniert immer. Und er ist extrem einfach auszuführen.

Es ist wohl nur noch eine Frage der Zeit, bis EA Sports auch bei diesem Trick regulierend mit einem Patch eingreift. Schon der Patch 1.05, der in der vergangenen Woche veröffentlicht wurde, hatte nur den Zweck, einen heftigen CPU-Fehler in Ultimate Team (FUT) auszumerzen. Mit einer bestimmten Abschirm-Taktik konntet ihr jedes Spiel in den "Squad Battles" in FUT gewinnen.

Jetzt könnt ihr kinderleicht nach dem Anstoß fast immer ein Tor erzielen. Ihr müsst einfach nur wenige Schritte beachten, um euren Gegner zur Weißglut zu bringen.

1. Spielt den Anstoß direkt zum Spieler hinter euch (Einfach nur die Pass-Taste drücken ohne Richtungsangabe).

2. Der Spieler, der den Ball erhält, passt den Ball sofort zum Mittelfeldspieler neben sich - ohne den Ball anzunehmen!

3. Passt den Ball nun zu eurem Außenverteidiger.

4. Wenn der Außenverteidiger den Ball hat, startet mit eurem Flügelspieler einen manuellen Lauf (PS4: "L1", Xbox: "LB").

5. Spielt je nach Situation einen Pass in den Lauf.

6. Euer Flügelspieler müsste nun einen Geschwindigkeitsboost haben - nun könnt ihr eine Flanke auf euren freien Stürmer in die Mitte spielen.

7. Kopfball oder Direktabnahme - Tor!

Wir haben den Trick bereits getestet. Er funktioniert tatsächlich relativ zuverlässig. Spätestens beim zweiten Mal hat euch euer Gegner allerdings durchschaut. Dennoch ist es ein guter Weg, um direkt gut ins Spiel zu kommen.

