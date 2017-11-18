FIFA 18: Heftiger neuer Glitch - Jeder Anstoß ein Tor!

Es ist wohl nur noch eine Frage der Zeit, bis EA Sports auch bei diesem Trick regulierend mit einem Patch eingreift. Schon der Patch 1.05, der in der vergangenen Woche veröffentlicht wurde, hatte nur den Zweck, einen heftigen CPU-Fehler in Ultimate Team (FUT) auszumerzen. Mit einer bestimmten Abschirm-Taktik konntet ihr jedes Spiel in den "Squad Battles" in FUT gewinnen.