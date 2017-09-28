Der Erscheinungstermin von FIFA 18 könnte für Amazon-Vorbesteller deutlich nach hinten rücken. Der Erscheinungstermin von FIFA 18 könnte für Amazon-Vorbesteller deutlich nach hinten rücken. © dpa/Montage
Der Erscheinungstermin von FIFA 18 könnte für Amazon-Vorbesteller deutlich nach hinten rücken.

FIFA 18: Streik bei Amazon - Gamer müssen wohl länger auf Spiel warten

Arbeitskampf zur Unzeit für FIFA-Fans! Ausgerechnet vor dem Release von FIFA 18 treten die Mitarbeiter von vier Versandzentren des Internet-Händlers Amazon in den Streik. Es könnte zu Verzögerungen bei der Auslieferung der neuen Fußball-Simulation kommen.

Ihr habt FIFA 18 bei Amazon vorbestellt? Dann müsst ihr jetzt ganz stark sein!

Die Gewerkschaft Verdi hat am Donnerstag bekannt gegeben, dass Mitarbeiter in den Versandzentren des Online-Händlers Amazon an vier Standorten in den Streik getreten sind. Der Arbeitskampf der Lagerarbeiter in Werne, Leipzig, Rheinberg und in Graben bei Augsburg soll laut Mitteilung bis Samstagabend andauern.

Bedeutet im Klartext für FIFA-Spieler: Die Auslieferung der brandneuen Fußball-Simulation FIFA 18 von Entwickler EA Sports könnte sich deutlich verzögern. Eigentlich sollte das Fußballspiel, das für die Playstation 3 und 4 sowie für die Xbox 360 und One und auch für die Nintendo Switch und den PC veröffentlicht wird, schon am Freitag bei den Vorbestellern im Briefkasten landen. Doch der Erscheinungstermin kann aufgrund des Mitarbeitermangels wohl nicht eingehalten werden.

FIFA-Aktion von Gewerkschaft beabsichtigt

Eine gezielte Aktion der Gewerkschaft, wie die Landesbezirksfachbereichsleiterin für Handel bei Verdi in Nordrhein Westfalen, Silke Zimmer, in einer Mitteilung erklärt: „Wenn bundesweit das neue FIFA-Spiel des Spieleherstellers Electronic Arts erscheint, will sich Amazon erneut als Freund der Spieler präsentieren und garantiert eine Lieferung am Erscheinungstermin. Das wollen wir in Frage stellen. So wie viele Spieler auf die Auslieferung des neuen FIFA-Spiels warten, warten die Beschäftigten auf faire Löhne und gute Arbeitsbedingungen."

Streitpunkt: Seit Mai 2013 fordern die Beschäftigten von Amazon eine höherere Bezahlung, Urlaubsgeld, tarifliches Weihnachtsgeld sowie bessere Arbeitsbedingungen. Die Gewerkschaft fordert von Amazon, die Beschäftigten nach dem Tarifvertrag für den Versand- und Einzelhandel zu bezahlen. Das Unternehmen verweigert nach Angaben der Gewerkschaft die Aufnahme von Tarifverhandlungen. Amazon verweist darauf, dass sich die Bezahlung am Tarifvertrag der Logistikbranche orientiere. Verdi fordert für die Beschäftigten sechs Prozent mehr Lohn. Die Arbeitgeber boten zuletzt 2,3 Prozent mehr Geld ab 1. August 2017 und weitere zwei Prozent vom 1. Juni 2018 an.

