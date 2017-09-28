FIFA 18: Streik bei Amazon - Gamer müssen wohl länger auf Spiel warten

Die Gewerkschaft Verdi hat am Donnerstag bekannt gegeben, dass Mitarbeiter in den Versandzentren des Online-Händlers Amazon an vier Standorten in den Streik getreten sind. Der Arbeitskampf der Lagerarbeiter in Werne, Leipzig, Rheinberg und in Graben bei Augsburg soll laut Mitteilung bis Samstagabend andauern.