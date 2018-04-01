FIFA 18: "The StrxngeR" gewinnt Virtuelle Bundesliga

Am Ostersonntag trafen im Deutschen Fußballmuseum in Dortmund die besten FIFA-Spieler des Landes aufeinander. Nur noch vier von ehemals tausenden Profis hatten die Chance auf die begehrte Meisterschale. Am Ende setzte sich mit Tim „TheStrxngeR“ Katnawatos einer der Favoriten um den Titel durch und holte sich die 25 000 Euro Preisgeld für den Sieger. Der unterlegene Finalist, Mirza Jahic vom 1. FC Köln, konnte sich noch über 10 000 Euro freuen.

Titelverteidiger Cihan scheitert im Halbfinale

Vor 150 Fans im DFB-Museum traf Titelverteidiger Yarsalar auf der PlayStation 4 auf den erst 19-jährigen „The StrxngeR“. Der Profi des FC Basel zeigte gegen den Leipziger sein Können und gewann das Hinspiel deutlich mit 3:1. Im Rückspiel kämpfte sich der Titelverteidiger zurück ins Spiel und hielt die Hoffnungen auf einen Finaleinzug lange am Leben. Am Ende reichte Katnawatos aber ein 2:2, um ins Endspiel um die Meisterschale einzuziehen.

Zweites Halbfinale noch spannender

Noch eine Schippe spannender war das Duell zwischen Streaming-Größe Mirza Jahic und Niklas Raseck, der im Vorjahr erst im Finale an Yarsalar gescheitert war. Beide gewannen je eines von zwei Spielen auf Augenhöhe. Für die Entscheidung spielten die Profis in einer dritten, entscheidenden Partie gegeneinander, in dem per Golden Goal der Sieger bestimmt werden sollte. Jahic, der auf YouTube und Twitch tausende Zuschauer hat, hatte die Fans im Rücken und behielt gegen einen dominierenden Raseck die Nerven. Unter frenetischem Jubel versenkte der erfahrene Profi das entscheidende Tor und sicherte sich völlig überraschend ein Ticket zum Finale gegen „TheStrxngeR“.