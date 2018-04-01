The Strxnger ist Meister der Virtuellen Bundesliga 2018. "The Strxnger" ist Meister der Virtuellen Bundesliga 2018. © EA Sports
The Strxnger ist Meister der Virtuellen Bundesliga 2018.

FIFA 18: "The StrxngeR" gewinnt Virtuelle Bundesliga

Neues Jahr, neuer Champion! Im Finale der Virtuellen Bundesliga im Dortmunder Fußballmuseum setzt sich "The StrxngeR", der Profi des FC Basel, gegen Mirza Jahic durch.

BUZZER DEINE MEINUNG!

  • Fail -
  • Läuft -
  • Krass -
  • WTF -
  • Kopf Hoch -
  • Peinlich -
Anzeige

Am Ostersonntag trafen im Deutschen Fußballmuseum in Dortmund die besten FIFA-Spieler des Landes aufeinander. Nur noch vier von ehemals tausenden Profis hatten die Chance auf die begehrte Meisterschale. Am Ende setzte sich mit Tim „TheStrxngeR“ Katnawatos einer der Favoriten um den Titel durch und holte sich die 25 000 Euro Preisgeld für den Sieger. Der unterlegene Finalist, Mirza Jahic vom 1. FC Köln, konnte sich noch über 10 000 Euro freuen.

Das verbliebene Teilnehmerfeld war extrem hochkarätig besetzt und bot mit Mirza Jahic (2014), Niklas Raseck (2015) und Cihan Yarsalar (2017) drei Titelträger auf. Auch Tim „TheStrxngeR“ Katnawatos gehört zu den besten Spielern Deutschlands und gilt als aufstrebendes Talent.

Titelverteidiger Cihan scheitert im Halbfinale

Vor 150 Fans im DFB-Museum traf Titelverteidiger Yarsalar auf der PlayStation 4 auf den erst 19-jährigen „The StrxngeR“. Der Profi des FC Basel zeigte gegen den Leipziger sein Können und gewann das Hinspiel deutlich mit 3:1. Im Rückspiel kämpfte sich der Titelverteidiger zurück ins Spiel und hielt die Hoffnungen auf einen Finaleinzug lange am Leben. Am Ende reichte Katnawatos aber ein 2:2, um ins Endspiel um die Meisterschale einzuziehen.

Besonderer Kniff dort: Die Teilnehmer bestreiten je ein Spiel auf der PlayStation 4 und eines auf der Xbox One. „Ich habe schon öfter Xbox gespielt, aber ich würde nicht sagen, dass ich da extrem gut wäre“, kommentierte Katnawatos, dessen Gegner allerdings ebenfalls auf einer für ihn ungewohnten Konsole spielen muss.

Zweites Halbfinale noch spannender

Noch eine Schippe spannender war das Duell zwischen Streaming-Größe Mirza Jahic und Niklas Raseck, der im Vorjahr erst im Finale an Yarsalar gescheitert war. Beide gewannen je eines von zwei Spielen auf Augenhöhe. Für die Entscheidung spielten die Profis in einer dritten, entscheidenden Partie gegeneinander, in dem per Golden Goal der Sieger bestimmt werden sollte. Jahic, der auf YouTube und Twitch tausende Zuschauer hat, hatte die Fans im Rücken und behielt gegen einen dominierenden Raseck die Nerven. Unter frenetischem Jubel versenkte der erfahrene Profi das entscheidende Tor und sicherte sich völlig überraschend ein Ticket zum Finale gegen „TheStrxngeR“.

„Ich bin sehr traurig, vor allem, weil das Spiel in die Verlängerung ging und ich eigentlich das Gefühl hatte, alles gut unter Kontrolle zu haben“, erklärte Raseck nach der knappen Niederlage. Mit Tim Katnawatos wartete allerdings ein extrem schwerer Gegner auf den erfahrenen Jahic. „StrxngeR gehört zu den Top 3 in Deutschland. Er holt jetzt den Titel“, ist sich Cihan Yarsalar sicher.

Und Katnawatos erfüllte die Prophezeiung seines früheren Gegners. Nach einem torlosen Remis im Hinspiel drehte „TheStrxngeR“ auf der Xbox One auf und spielte Jahic an die Wand. Mit 3:0 feierte der Profi vom FC Basel einen souveränen Sieg und krönte sich zum deutschen Meister.

Ratings: Das sind die 100 besten Spieler in FIFA 18

sportmix eSports

KOMMENTIEREN

Die besten Bundesliga Quoten werden bereitgestellt von Smartbets.

/ MEIST GELESEN

Mehr Fußball vom Sportbuzzer

KOMMENTARE

Anzeige