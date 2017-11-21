Max Kruse schoss Werder mit einem lupenreinen Hattrick zum Sieg gegen Hannover. Damit ist ihm ein Platz im Ultimate Team praktisch nicht zu nehmen. Max Kruse schoss Werder mit einem lupenreinen Hattrick zum Sieg gegen Hannover. Damit ist ihm ein Platz im Ultimate Team praktisch nicht zu nehmen. © imago
Max Kruse schoss Werder mit einem lupenreinen Hattrick zum Sieg gegen Hannover. Damit ist ihm ein Platz im Ultimate Team praktisch nicht zu nehmen.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: TOTW 10 - Das ist die Prognose!

Diese Karten im Ultimate Team sind einfach nur wertvoll: Das Team der Woche 10 in FIFA 18 könnte aus mehreren Superstars bestehen. Das ist das Ergebnis der TOTW 10 Prediction. Ein Bundesliga-Star hat seinen Platz praktisch sicher, aber auch der Rest des Teams setzt sich aus klangvollen Namen zusammen.

Schaffen diese Stars den Sprung ins TOTW 10?

In jeder Woche kürt Entwickler EA Sports ein Team der Woche unter allen im Spiel enthaltenen lizenzierten Spielern, die in der vergangenen Woche durch gute Leistungen geglänzt haben. Im Team of the Week (TOTW) zu stehen, ist für viele Spieler eine große Ehre - auch weil es dann eine spezielle, verbesserte Spielerkarte von ihnen im Ultimate Team gibt. Diese limitierten Karten mit besseren Spielerattributen können in FUT-Packs gezogen werden. Auch auf dem Transfermarkt sind die Karten teilweise zu finden - dann aber zu hohen Preisen! Die Seite futhead.com hat vor der offiziellen Bekanntgabe vorhergesagt, welche Spieler es ins TOTW schaffen könnten.

Diese Vorhersage wird wahrscheinlich nicht zu 100 Prozent mit dem endgültigen TOTW übereinstimmen. Es ist also riskant, auf Grundlage der Predictions auf dem Transfermarkt tätig zu werden. Trotzdem geben sie einen Überblick, wer es ins Team schaffen könnte - und die Trefferquote der letzten Wochen ist durchweg sehr gut.

Hier lesen: Heftiger FIFA-Glitch - jeder Anstoß ein Tor

Aus der Länderspielpause sind einige Stars in Top-Form zurückgekehrt. Aus der Bundesliga darf sich Max Kruse eines Platzes im TOTW 10 fast schon sicher sein, nachdem er Werder Bremen mit seinem lupenreinen Hattrick gegen Hannover 96 praktisch im Alleingang zum ersten Saisonsieg geschossen hat. Aber offensiv ist die Konkurrenz nicht von schlechten Eltern: Auch Superstars wie Eden Hazard oder Coutinho wollen ins TOTW - und einige Altmeister haben gezeigt, dass mit ihnen in dieser Woche auch zu rechnen ist. Auch ein aktueller Wolfsburg-Star könnte es schaffen.

Hier die komplette Mannschaft der Woche - auf diese Kicker könnt ihr euch wohl freuen!

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Predictions zum TOTW 10

Hier lesen: Schock für Fans - erscheint FIFA 19 nicht?

FIFA Utimate Team (FUT) ist der mit Abstand beliebteste Modus in FIFA 18. Wer von sich glaubt, dass er das Spiel beherrscht, kommt nicht daran vorbei, die Spielerkarten zu sammeln oder im Transfermarkt zu verkaufen - und sich mit seinem eigenen Team dann im Online-Modus zu beweisen. Die absoluten FIFA-eSports-Profis wie VfL Wolfsburgs Benedikt Saltzer zocken vorwiegend Ultimate Team.

Hier lesen: Highlights der League Of Legends Worlds 2017

Ratings: Das sind die 100 besten Spieler in FIFA 18

