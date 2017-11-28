FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: TOTW 11 - Das ist die Prognose!

In jeder Woche kürt Entwickler EA Sports ein Team der Woche unter allen im Spiel enthaltenen lizenzierten Spielern, die in der vergangenen Woche durch gute Leistungen geglänzt haben. Im Team of the Week (TOTW) zu stehen, ist für viele Spieler eine große Ehre - auch weil es dann eine spezielle, verbesserte Spielerkarte von ihnen im Ultimate Team gibt. Diese limitierten Karten mit besseren Spielerattributen können in FUT-Packs gezogen werden. Auch auf dem Transfermarkt sind die Karten teilweise zu finden - dann aber zu hohen Preisen! Die Seite futhead.com hat vor der offiziellen Bekanntgabe vorhergesagt, welche Spieler es ins TOTW schaffen könnten.