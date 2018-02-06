Auch diese Woche werden sich wieder die Spieler mit herausragenden Leistungen einen Platz im TOTW verdienen. Vermutlich unter anderem BVB-Initialzündung Michy Batshuayi und Nationalspieler Sami Khedira. Auch diese Woche werden sich wieder die Spieler mit herausragenden Leistungen einen Platz im TOTW verdienen. Vermutlich unter anderem BVB-Initialzündung Michy Batshuayi und Nationalspieler Sami Khedira. © Montage / imago
Auch diese Woche werden sich wieder die Spieler mit herausragenden Leistungen einen Platz im TOTW verdienen. Vermutlich unter anderem BVB-Initialzündung Michy Batshuayi und Nationalspieler Sami Khedira.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: TOTW 21 - Das ist die Prognose!

Diese Karten im Ultimate Team sind einfach nur wertvoll: Das Team der Woche 21 in FIFA 18 könnte aus mehreren Superstars bestehen. Das ist das Ergebnis unserer TOTW 21 Prediction. In der torreichen Woche dürften es vor allem viele Premier League Stars ins Team schaffen. Aber auch Kandidaten aus der Bundesliga wie BVB-Neuzugang Michy Batshuayi dürften gute Chancen haben.

Dieses Team der Woche in Ultimate Team kann sich richtig sehen lassen. Es gibt eine regelrechte Bundesliga-Attacke mit einigen Superstars. In jeder Woche kürt Entwickler EA Sports ein Team der Woche unter allen im Spiel enthaltenen lizenzierten Spielern, die in der vergangenen Woche durch gute Leistungen geglänzt haben. Im Team of the Week (TOTW) zu stehen, ist für viele Spieler eine große Ehre - auch weil es dann eine spezielle, verbesserte Spielerkarte von ihnen im Ultimate Team gibt. Diese limitierten Karten mit besseren Spielerattributen können in FUT-Packs gezogen werden. Auch auf dem Transfermarkt sind die Karten teilweise zu finden - dann aber zu hohen Preisen!

Hier die komplette Mannschaft der Woche - auf diese Kicker könnt ihr euch wohl freuen!

FIFA 18 Ultimate: Das ist unsere Prognose für das Team of the Week 21!

Diese Vorhersage wird wahrscheinlich nicht zu 100 Prozent mit dem endgültigen TOTW übereinstimmen - die Quote ist allerdings sehr gut. Es ist trotzdem riskant, auf Grundlage der Predictions auf dem Transfermarkt tätig zu werden. Aber sie geben einen Überblick, wer es ins Team schaffen könnte - und die Trefferquote der letzten Wochen ist durchweg sehr gut.

Hier lesen: Heftiger FIFA-Glitch - jeder Anstoß ein Tor

Mit dabei in der Prognose ist unter anderem Nationalspieler Sami Khedira, der am Wochenende für Juventus doppelt traf und daraufhin in der italienischen Presse in den höchsten Tönen gelobt wurde. Auch BVB-Neuzugang Michy Batshhuayi dürfte seinen Platz im Team sicher haben - schließlich traf der Aubameyang-Ersatz bei seinem Debüt gleich doppelt und sicherte dem BVB damit den so wichtigen Sieg bei der Stöger-Rückkehr nach Köln.

FIFA Utimate Team (FUT) ist der mit Abstand beliebteste Modus in FIFA 18. Wer von sich glaubt, dass er das Spiel beherrscht, kommt nicht daran vorbei, die Spielerkarten zu sammeln oder im Transfermarkt zu verkaufen - und sich mit seinem eigenen Team dann im Online-Modus zu beweisen. Die absoluten FIFA-eSports-Profis wie VfL Wolfsburgs Benedikt Saltzer zocken vorwiegend Ultimate Team.

