FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: TOTW 22 - Das ist die Prognose! 

Diese Karten im Ultimate Team sind einfach nur wertvoll: Das Team der Woche 22 in FIFA 18 könnte aus mehreren Superstars bestehen. Das ist das Ergebnis unserer TOTW 22 Prediction. Aus Deutschland könnte sogar ein Stürmer aus der dritten Liga dabei sein. Doch auch Top-Spieler wie Cristiano Ronaldo oder Kevin De Bruyne haben besten Chancen. 

In jeder Woche kürt Entwickler EA Sports ein Team der Woche unter allen im Spiel enthaltenen lizenzierten Spielern, die in der vergangenen Woche durch gute Leistungen geglänzt haben. Im Team of the Week (TOTW) zu stehen, ist für viele Spieler eine große Ehre - auch weil es dann eine spezielle, verbesserte Spielerkarte von ihnen im Ultimate Team gibt. Diese limitierten Karten mit besseren Spielerattributen können in FUT-Packs gezogen werden. Auch auf dem Transfermarkt sind die Karten teilweise zu finden - dann aber zu hohen Preisen!

Hier die komplette Mannschaft der Woche - auf diese Kicker könnt ihr euch wohl freuen!

Diese Vorhersage wird wahrscheinlich nicht zu 100 Prozent mit dem endgültigen TOTW übereinstimmen - die Quote ist allerdings sehr gut. Es ist trotzdem riskant, auf Grundlage der Predictions auf dem Transfermarkt tätig zu werden. Aber sie geben einen Überblick, wer es ins Team schaffen könnte - und die Trefferquote der letzten Wochen ist durchweg sehr gut.

Mit dabei in der Prognose ist unter anderem City-Stürmer Sergio Aguero, der am Wochenende für seine Farben gleich viermal traf. Ebenso dürften Real-Star Cristiano Ronaldo und Abwehrrecke Pepe (Besiktas Istanbul) ihren Platz im Team of the Week sicher haben, die ihre Teams mit tollen Leistungen zum Sieg führten.

FIFA Utimate Team (FUT) ist der mit Abstand beliebteste Modus in FIFA 18. Wer von sich glaubt, dass er das Spiel beherrscht, kommt nicht daran vorbei, die Spielerkarten zu sammeln oder im Transfermarkt zu verkaufen - und sich mit seinem eigenen Team dann im Online-Modus zu beweisen. Die absoluten FIFA-eSports-Profis wie VfL Wolfsburgs Benedikt Saltzer zocken vorwiegend Ultimate Team.

