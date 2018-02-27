Der deutsche Nationalspieler Emre Can könnte es in die TOTW 24 schaffen. Wer wird neben dem Liverpool-Star voraussichtlich noch dabei sein? Klickt euch durch unsere Prediction! Der deutsche Nationalspieler Emre Can könnte es in die TOTW 24 schaffen. Wer wird neben dem Liverpool-Star voraussichtlich noch dabei sein? Klickt euch durch unsere Prediction! © Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
Der deutsche Nationalspieler Emre Can könnte es in die TOTW 24 schaffen. Wer wird neben dem Liverpool-Star voraussichtlich noch dabei sein? Klickt euch durch unsere Prediction!

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: TOTW 24 - Das ist die Prognose!

Diese Karten im Ultimate Team sind einfach nur wertvoll: Das Team der Woche 24 in FIFA 18 könnte aus mehreren Superstars bestehen. Das ist das Ergebnis unserer TOTW 24 Prediction. Neben dem deutschen Nationalspieler Emre Can hat es vermutlich auch ein aktueller Bundesliga-Kicker in die Auswahl geschafft.

BUZZER DEINE MEINUNG!

  • Fail -
  • Läuft -
  • Krass -
  • WTF -
  • Kopf Hoch -
  • Peinlich -
Anzeige

In jeder Woche kürt Entwickler EA Sports ein Team der Woche unter allen im Spiel enthaltenen lizenzierten Spielern, die in der vergangenen Woche durch gute Leistungen geglänzt haben. Im Team of the Week (TOTW) zu stehen, ist für viele Spieler eine große Ehre - auch weil es dann eine spezielle, verbesserte Spielerkarte von ihnen im Ultimate Team gibt. Diese limitierten Karten mit besseren Spielerattributen können in FUT-Packs gezogen werden. Auch auf dem Transfermarkt sind die Karten teilweise zu finden - dann aber zu hohen Preisen!

FIFA TOTW 24 - Das sind die Prognosen!

Diese Vorhersage wird wahrscheinlich nicht zu 100 Prozent mit dem endgültigen TOTW übereinstimmen - die Quote ist allerdings sehr gut. Es ist trotzdem riskant, auf Grundlage der Predictions auf dem Transfermarkt tätig zu werden. Aber sie geben einen Überblick, wer es ins Team schaffen könnte - und die Trefferquote der letzten Wochen ist durchweg sehr gut.

Neben den ganz großen Namen des Weltfußballs, etwa Luis Suárez vom FC Barcelona, Karim Benzema von Real Madrid oder Romelu Lukaku von Manchester City, könnten wieder einige unbekanntere Kicker den Sprung ins Team der Woche 24 schaffen. Aus der Bundesliga geht mit Jordan Torunarigha diesmal nur ein Spieler als Kandidat ins Rennen. Immerhin dürfen sich die deutschen Fußballfans zudem über Nationalspieler Emre Can freuen, der aktuell das Trikot der Klopp-Truppe aus Liverpool trägt.

Mehr zu FIFA 18

FIFA Utimate Team (FUT) ist der mit Abstand beliebteste Modus in FIFA 18. Wer von sich glaubt, dass er das Spiel beherrscht, kommt nicht daran vorbei, die Spielerkarten zu sammeln oder im Transfermarkt zu verkaufen - und sich mit seinem eigenen Team dann im Online-Modus zu beweisen. Die absoluten FIFA-eSports-Profis wie VfL Wolfsburgs Benedikt Saltzer zocken vorwiegend Ultimate Team.

Ratings: Das sind die 100 besten Spieler in FIFA 18

eSports

KOMMENTIEREN

Die besten Bundesliga Quoten werden bereitgestellt von Smartbets.

/ MEIST GELESEN

Mehr Fußball vom Sportbuzzer

KOMMENTARE

Anzeige