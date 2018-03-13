Er könnte zum TOTW 26 gehören: PSG-Talent Christopher Nkunku. Er könnte zum TOTW 26 gehören: PSG-Talent Christopher Nkunku. © Imago
FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: TOTW 26 - Das ist die Prognose!

Diese Karten im Ultimate Team sind einfach nur wertvoll: Das Team der Woche 26 in FIFA 18 könnte aus mehreren Superstars bestehen. Das ist das Ergebnis unserer TOTW 26 Prediction. Vor allem viele Profis aus der Bundesliga könnten zum Kader gehören wie Bayern-Star Franck Ribéry.

Dieses Team der Woche in Ultimate Team 26 kann sich richtig sehen lassen. In jeder Woche kürt Entwickler EA Sports ein Team der Woche unter allen im Spiel enthaltenen lizenzierten Spielern, die in der vergangenen Woche durch gute Leistungen geglänzt haben. Im Team of the Week (TOTW) zu stehen, ist für viele Spieler eine große Ehre - auch weil es dann eine spezielle, verbesserte Spielerkarte von ihnen im Ultimate Team gibt. Diese limitierten Karten mit besseren Spielerattributen können in FUT-Packs gezogen werden. Auch auf dem Transfermarkt sind die Karten teilweise zu finden - dann aber zu hohen Preisen!Anzeige

Hier die komplette Mannschaft der Woche - auf diese Kicker könnt ihr euch wohl freuen!

FIFA TOTW 26 - Das sind die Prognosen!

Diese Vorhersage wird wahrscheinlich nicht zu 100 Prozent mit dem endgültigen TOTW übereinstimmen - die Quote ist allerdings sehr gut. Es ist trotzdem riskant, auf Grundlage der Predictions auf dem Transfermarkt tätig zu werden. Aber sie geben einen Überblick, wer es ins Team schaffen könnte - und die Trefferquote der letzten Wochen ist durchweg sehr gut.

Mit Bayern-Star Franck Ribéry, seinem Teamkollegen Robert Lewandowski und Dortmunds Michy Batshuayi könnten gleich drei Bundesligaprofis zum TOTW 26 gehören. Und auch ein Spieler aus der zweiten deutschen Liga dürfte wohl dabei sein: Denn Moussa Kone von Dynamo Dresden zeigte am Wochenende einen ganz starke Leistung.

FIFA Utimate Team (FUT) ist der mit Abstand beliebteste Modus in FIFA 18. Wer von sich glaubt, dass er das Spiel beherrscht, kommt nicht daran vorbei, die Spielerkarten zu sammeln oder im Transfermarkt zu verkaufen - und sich mit seinem eigenen Team dann im Online-Modus zu beweisen. Die absoluten FIFA-eSports-Profis wie VfL Wolfsburgs Benedikt Saltzer zocken vorwiegend Ultimate Team.

