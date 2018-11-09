09. November 2018 / 19:10 Uhr

FIFA 19: Neues Turnier eChampions League kommt 2019

Redaktion Sportbuzzer
Virtuelle Champions League in FIFA 19. EA Sports kündigt ein neues eSports-Turnier an.
Virtuelle Champions League in FIFA 19. EA Sports kündigt ein neues eSports-Turnier an. © EA Sports
Fans von FIFA 19 können sich freuen: Entwickler EA Sports hat ein neues eSports-Turnier angekündigt. Die eChampions League soll sich an ihr reales Vorbild orientieren.

Nach den nationalen Ligen wie eBundesliga und ePremier League wird es auch ein Turnier in FIFA 19 geben, das an die europäische Königsklasse angelehnt ist. Wie der FIFA-19-Hersteller EA Sports und die UEFA mitteilten, soll der Wettbewerb am 2. und 3. März mit einem Knockout-Turnier beginnen.

Hierfür qualifizieren sich 64 Spieler, die dann bei einem Qualifikationsevent am 26. und 27. April um acht Finalplätze spielen. Das Finale findet einen Tag vor dem Finale der Fußball-Champions League, am 31. Mai, in Madrid statt. Die acht Finalteilnehmer stellen ihre Teams dann aus Spielern zusammen, die auch tatsächlich in der Champions League teilgenommen haben.

Die Top 100 Spieler in FIFA 19: Platz 100 bis 1

Unter anderem gehört DFB-Star Marco Reus zu den Top 100 Spielern in FIFA 19. Welche Spieler es noch unter die besten geschafft haben und welche Werte ihr FUT-Karten haben, zeigt der SPORTBUZZER in der Galerie - klickt euch durch!
Unter anderem gehört DFB-Star Marco Reus zu den Top 100 Spielern in FIFA 19. Welche Spieler es noch unter die besten geschafft haben und welche Werte ihr FUT-Karten haben, zeigt der SPORTBUZZER in der Galerie - klickt euch durch! © EA Sports
<b>Platz 100:</b> Kostas Manolas (AS Rom, ZIV) - <b>Gesamtrating (OVR) 85</b>
Platz 100: Kostas Manolas (AS Rom, ZIV) - Gesamtrating (OVR) 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 99:</b> Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City FC, RF) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 99: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City FC, RF) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 98:</b> Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy, ST) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 98: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy, ST) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 97:</b> Raheem Sterling (Manchester City FC, RF) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 97: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City FC, RF) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 96:</b> Blaise Matuidi (Juventus Turin, ZDM) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 96: Blaise Matuidi (Juventus Turin, ZDM) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 95:</b> Marco Asensio (Real Madrid, LF) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 95: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid, LF) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 94:</b> Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio Rom, ZM) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 94: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio Rom, ZM) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 93:</b> Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München, RV) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 93: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München, RV) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 92:</b> Edin Dzeko (AS Rom, ST) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 92: Edin Dzeko (AS Rom, ST) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 91:</b> Koke (Atletico Madrid, LM) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 91: Koke (Atletico Madrid, LM) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 90:</b> Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund, LM) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 90: Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund, LM) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 89:</b> Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid, LV) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 89: Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid, LV) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 88:</b> Vincent Kompany (Manchester City FC, ZIV) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 88: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City FC, ZIV) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 87:</b> Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München, RM) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 87: Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München, RM) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 86:</b> Alisson (Liverpool FC, TW) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 86: Alisson (Liverpool FC, TW) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 85:</b> David Alaba (FC Bayern München, LV) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 85: David Alaba (FC Bayern München, LV) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 84:</b> Fabinho (Liverpool FC, ZDM) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 84: Fabinho (Liverpool FC, ZDM) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 83:</b> Arturo Vidal (FC Barcelona, ZDM) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 83: Arturo Vidal (FC Barcelona, ZDM) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 82:</b> Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool FC, ZIV) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 82: Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool FC, ZIV) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 81:</b> Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid, ST) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 81: Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid, ST) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 80</b> Radja Nainggolan (Inter Mailand, ZM) - <b>OVR 85</b>
Platz 80 Radja Nainggolan (Inter Mailand, ZM) - OVR 85 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 79:</b> Alex Sandro (Juventus Turin, LV) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 79: Alex Sandro (Juventus Turin, LV) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 78:</b> Mehdi Benatia (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 78: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 77:</b> Daniel Parejo (FC Valencia, ZM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 77: Daniel Parejo (FC Valencia, ZM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 76:</b> Nemanja Matic (Manchester United, ZDM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 76: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United, ZDM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 75:</b> Douglas Costa (Juventus Turin, LM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 75: Douglas Costa (Juventus Turin, LM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 74:</b> Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC, ZIV) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 74: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC, ZIV) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 73:</b> Naldo (FC Schalke 04, ZIV) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 73: Naldo (FC Schalke 04, ZIV) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 72:</b> Fernandinho (Manchester City, ZDM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 72: Fernandinho (Manchester City, ZDM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 71:</b> Miralem Pjanic (Juventus Turin, ZM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 71: Miralem Pjanic (Juventus Turin, ZM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 70:</b> Leroy Sané (Manchester City FC, LF) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 70: Leroy Sané (Manchester City FC, LF) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 69:</b> Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - <b>OVR 86</b> 
Platz 69: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - OVR 86  © EA Sports
<b>Platz 68:</b> Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München, ZIV) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 68: Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München, ZIV) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 67:</b> Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München, MS) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 67: Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München, MS) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 66:</b> Ederson (Manchester City FC, TW) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 66: Ederson (Manchester City FC, TW) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 65:</b> Roberto Firmino (Liverpool FC, MS) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 65: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool FC, MS) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 64:</b> Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain, ZM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 64: Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain, ZM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 63:</b> Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City FC, ZIV) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 63: Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City FC, ZIV) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 62:</b> Thiago (FC Bayern München, ZM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 62: Thiago (FC Bayern München, ZM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 61</b> Mesut Özil (Arsenal FC, ZOM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 61 Mesut Özil (Arsenal FC, ZOM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 60:</b> Sadio Mané (FC Liverpool, LF) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 60: Sadio Mané (FC Liverpool, LF) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 59:</b> Ivan Perisic (Inter Mailand, LM) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 59: Ivan Perisic (Inter Mailand, LM) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 58:</b> Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, ZIV) - <b>OVR 86</b>
Platz 58: Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, ZIV) - OVR 86 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 57:</b> Ciro Immobile (Lazio Rom, ST) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 57: Ciro Immobile (Lazio Rom, ST) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 56:</b> Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United, LF) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 56: Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United, LF) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 55:</b> Kalidou Koulibaly (SSC Neapel, ZIV) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 55: Kalidou Koulibaly (SSC Neapel, ZIV) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 54:</b> Dries Mertens (SSC Neapel, MS) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 54: Dries Mertens (SSC Neapel, MS) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 53:</b> Mauro Icardi (Inter Mailand, ST) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 53: Mauro Icardi (Inter Mailand, ST) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 52:</b> Kaylor Navas (Real Madrid, TW) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 52: Kaylor Navas (Real Madrid, TW) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 51:</b> Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (FC Arsenal, ST) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 51: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (FC Arsenal, ST) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 50:</b> Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe, ZM) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 50: Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe, ZM) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 49:</b> Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona, LV) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 49: Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona, LV) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 48:</b> Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur, ZIV) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 48: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur, ZIV) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 47:</b> Samuel Umtiti (FC Barcelona, ZIV) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 47: Samuel Umtiti (FC Barcelona, ZIV) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 46:</b> Marek Hamsik (SSC Neapel, ZM) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 46: Marek Hamsik (SSC Neapel, ZM) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 45:</b> Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, ST) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 45: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, ST) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 44:</b> Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona, ZM) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 44: Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona, ZM) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 43:</b> Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona, ZIV) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 43: Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona, ZIV) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 42:</b> Kylian Mbappé (Paris St.-Germain, RF) - <b>OVR 87</b>
Platz 42: Kylian Mbappé (Paris St.-Germain, RF) - OVR 87 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 41:</b> Thiago Silva (Paris St.-Germain, ZIV) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 41: Thiago Silva (Paris St.-Germain, ZIV) - OVR 88 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 40:</b> Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Neapel, LF) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 40: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Neapel, LF) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 39:</b> Samir Handanovic (Inter Mailand, TW) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 39: Samir Handanovic (Inter Mailand, TW) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 38:</b> Gonzalo Higuain (AC Mailand, ST) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 38: Gonzalo Higuain (AC Mailand, ST) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 37:</b> Casemiro (Real Madrid, ZDM) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 37: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ZDM) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 36:</b> James Rodriguez (FC Bayern München, ZOM) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 36: James Rodriguez (FC Bayern München, ZOM) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 35:</b> Gianluigi Buffon (Paris St.-Germain, TW) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 35: Gianluigi Buffon (Paris St.-Germain, TW) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 34:</b> Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur, ZOM) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 34: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur, ZOM) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 33:</b> Paul Pogba (Manchester United, ZM) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 33: Paul Pogba (Manchester United, ZM) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 32:</b> Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona, ZDM) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 32: Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona, ZDM) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 31:</b> Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, RF) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 31: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, RF) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 30:</b> Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona, LF) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 30: Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona, LF) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 29:</b> Hugo Llloris (Tottenham Hotspur, TW) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 29: Hugo Llloris (Tottenham Hotspur, TW) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 28:</b> Marcelo (Real Madrid, LV) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 28: Marcelo (Real Madrid, LV) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 27:</b> Mo Salah (FC Liverpool, RF) - <b>OVR 88</b>
Platz 27: Mo Salah (FC Liverpool, RF) - OVR 88
<b>Platz 26:</b> Isco (Real Madrid, ZOM) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 26: Isco (Real Madrid, ZOM) - OVR 89
<b>Platz 25:</b> Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona, TW) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 25: Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona, TW) - OVR 89
<b>Platz 24:</b> David Silva (Manchester City, ZOM) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 24: David Silva (Manchester City, ZOM) - OVR 89
<b>Platz 23:</b> Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München, ZIV) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 23: Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München, ZIV) - OVR 89
<b>Platz 22:</b> Edinson Cavani (Paris St.-Germain, ST) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 22: Edinson Cavani (Paris St.-Germain, ST) - OVR 89
<b>Platz 21:</b> Paulo Dybala (Juventus Turin, ZOM) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 21: Paulo Dybala (Juventus Turin, ZOM) - OVR 89
<b>Platz 20:</b> Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, ST) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 20: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, ST) - OVR 89 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 19:</b> Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 19: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - OVR 89 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 18:</b> Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, ST) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 18: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, ST) - OVR 89 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 17:</b> Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, ST) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 17: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, ST) - OVR 89 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 16:</b> N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC, ZDM) - <b>OVR 89</b>
Platz 16: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC, ZDM) - OVR 89 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 15:</b> Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, TW) - <b>OVR 90</b>
Platz 15: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, TW) - OVR 90 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 14:</b> Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, TW) - <b>OVR 90</b>
Platz 14: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, TW) - OVR 90 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 13:</b> Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid, ZIV) - <b>OVR 90</b>
Platz 13: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid, ZIV) - OVR 90 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 12:</b> Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München, TW) - <b>OVR 90</b>
Platz 12: Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München, TW) - OVR 90 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 11:</b> Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München, ST) - <b>OVR 90</b>
Platz 11: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München, ST) - OVR 90 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 10:</b> Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, ZM) - <b>OVR 90</b>
Platz 10: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, ZM) - OVR 90 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 9:</b> David De Gea (Manchester United, TW) - <b>OVR 91</b>
Platz 9: David De Gea (Manchester United, TW) - OVR 91 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 8:</b> Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona, ST) - <b>OVR 91</b>
Platz 8: Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona, ST) - OVR 91 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 7:</b> Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, ZIV) - <b>OVR 91</b>
Platz 7: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, ZIV) - OVR 91 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 6:</b> Eden Hazard (FC Chelsea, LF) - <b>OVR 91</b>
Platz 6: Eden Hazard (FC Chelsea, LF) - OVR 91 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 5:</b> Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, ZOM) - <b>OVR 91</b>
Platz 5: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, ZOM) - OVR 91 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 4:</b> Luka Modric (Real Madrid, ZM) - <b>OVR 91</b>
Platz 4: Luka Modric (Real Madrid, ZM) - OVR 91 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 3:</b> Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, LF) - <b>OVR 92</b>
Platz 3: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, LF) - OVR 92 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 2:</b> Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona, MS) - <b>OVR 94</b>
Platz 2: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona, MS) - OVR 94 © EA Sports
<b>Platz 1:</b> Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus Turin, ST) - <b>OVR 94</b>
Platz 1: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus Turin, ST) - OVR 94 © EA Sports
Zur Galerie
Hohes Preisgeld für die eChampions League

Aus einem Preispool von insgesamt 280 000 US-Dollar winken dem Sieger der eChampions League 100 000 US-Dollar. Außerdem gibt es 850 Punkte für die FIFA 19 Global Series. "Die eChampions League und das FIFA-Wettkampfgaming sind für uns ein wichtiger Schritt, um uns mit alten und neuen UEFA Champions League-Fans zu vernetzen", sagte UEFA-Marketing-Director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

Mehr zu FIFA 19

Lange Zeit hatte die zu FIFA in Konkurrenz stehende Reihe Pro Evolution Soccer die Lizenz für die Champions League. Das hat sich mit FIFA 19 geändert - was auch den Weg freimachte, die Königsklasse als Turnier abzubilden.

