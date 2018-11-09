FIFA 19: Neues Turnier eChampions League kommt 2019

Nach den nationalen Ligen wie eBundesliga und ePremier League wird es auch ein Turnier in FIFA 19 geben, das an die europäische Königsklasse angelehnt ist. Wie der FIFA-19-Hersteller EA Sports und die UEFA mitteilten, soll der Wettbewerb am 2. und 3. März mit einem Knockout-Turnier beginnen.

Hierfür qualifizieren sich 64 Spieler, die dann bei einem Qualifikationsevent am 26. und 27. April um acht Finalplätze spielen. Das Finale findet einen Tag vor dem Finale der Fußball-Champions League, am 31. Mai, in Madrid statt. Die acht Finalteilnehmer stellen ihre Teams dann aus Spielern zusammen, die auch tatsächlich in der Champions League teilgenommen haben.