FIFA 19: Neues Turnier eChampions League kommt 2019

Nach den nationalen Ligen wie eBundesliga und ePremier League wird es auch ein Turnier in FIFA 19 geben, das an die europäische Königsklasse angelehnt ist. Wie der FIFA-19-Hersteller EA Sports und die UEFA mitteilten, soll der Wettbewerb am 2. und 3. März mit einem Knockout-Turnier beginnen.
Hierfür qualifizieren sich 64 Spieler, die dann bei einem Qualifikationsevent am 26. und 27. April um acht Finalplätze spielen. Das Finale findet einen Tag vor dem Finale der Fußball-Champions League, am 31. Mai, in Madrid statt. Die acht Finalteilnehmer stellen ihre Teams dann aus Spielern zusammen, die auch tatsächlich in der Champions League teilgenommen haben.
Die Top 100 Spieler in FIFA 19: Platz 100 bis 1
Unter anderem gehört DFB-Star Marco Reus zu den Top 100 Spielern in FIFA 19. Welche Spieler es noch unter die besten geschafft haben und welche Werte ihr FUT-Karten haben, zeigt der SPORTBUZZER in der Galerie - klickt euch durch!
© EA Sports
Platz 100: Kostas Manolas (AS Rom, ZIV) - Gesamtrating (OVR) 85
© EA Sports
Platz 99: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City FC, RF) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 98: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy, ST) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 97: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City FC, RF) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 96: Blaise Matuidi (Juventus Turin, ZDM) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 95: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid, LF) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 94: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
(Lazio Rom, ZM) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 93: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München, RV) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 92: Edin Dzeko
(AS Rom, ST) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 91: Koke (Atletico Madrid, LM) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 90: Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund, LM) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 89: Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid, LV) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 88: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City FC, ZIV) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 87: Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München, RM) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 86: Alisson (Liverpool FC, TW) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 85: David Alaba (FC Bayern München, LV) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 84: Fabinho (Liverpool FC, ZDM) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 83: Arturo Vidal (FC Barcelona, ZDM) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 82: Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool FC, ZIV) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 81: Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid, ST) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 80 Radja Nainggolan (Inter Mailand, ZM) - OVR 85
© EA Sports
Platz 79: Alex Sandro (Juventus Turin, LV) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 78: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 77: Daniel Parejo (FC Valencia, ZM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 76: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United, ZDM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 75: Douglas Costa (Juventus Turin, LM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 74: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC, ZIV) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 73: Naldo (FC Schalke 04, ZIV) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 72: Fernandinho (Manchester City, ZDM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 71: Miralem Pjanic (Juventus Turin, ZM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 70: Leroy Sané (Manchester City FC, LF) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 69: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 68: Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München, ZIV) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 67: Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München, MS) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 66: Ederson (Manchester City FC, TW) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 65: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool FC, MS) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 64: Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain, ZM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 63: Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City FC, ZIV) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 62: Thiago (FC Bayern München, ZM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 61 Mesut Özil (Arsenal FC, ZOM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 60: Sadio Mané (FC Liverpool, LF) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 59: Ivan Perisic (Inter Mailand, LM) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 58: Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, ZIV) - OVR 86
© EA Sports
Platz 57: Ciro Immobile (Lazio Rom, ST) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 56: Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United, LF) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 55: Kalidou Koulibaly (SSC Neapel, ZIV) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 54: Dries Mertens (SSC Neapel, MS) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 53: Mauro Icardi (Inter Mailand, ST) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 52: Kaylor Navas (Real Madrid, TW) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 51: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (FC Arsenal, ST) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 50: Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe, ZM) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 49: Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona, LV) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 48: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur, ZIV) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 47: Samuel Umtiti (FC Barcelona, ZIV) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 46: Marek Hamsik (SSC Neapel, ZM) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 45: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, ST) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 44: Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona, ZM) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 43: Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona, ZIV) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 42: Kylian Mbappé (Paris St.-Germain, RF) - OVR 87
© EA Sports
Platz 41: Thiago Silva (Paris St.-Germain, ZIV) - OVR 88
© EA Sports
Platz 40: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Neapel, LF) - OVR 88
Platz 39: Samir Handanovic (Inter Mailand, TW) - OVR 88
Platz 38: Gonzalo Higuain (AC Mailand, ST) - OVR 88
Platz 37: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ZDM) - OVR 88
Platz 36: James Rodriguez (FC Bayern München, ZOM) - OVR 88
Platz 35: Gianluigi Buffon (Paris St.-Germain, TW) - OVR 88
Platz 34: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur, ZOM) - OVR 88
Platz 33: Paul Pogba (Manchester United, ZM) - OVR 88
Platz 32: Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona, ZDM) - OVR 88
Platz 31: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, RF) - OVR 88
Platz 30: Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona, LF) - OVR 88
Platz 29: Hugo Llloris (Tottenham Hotspur, TW) - OVR 88
Platz 28: Marcelo (Real Madrid, LV) - OVR 88
Platz 27: Mo Salah (FC Liverpool, RF) - OVR 88
Platz 26: Isco (Real Madrid, ZOM) - OVR 89
Platz 25: Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona, TW) - OVR 89
Platz 24: David Silva (Manchester City, ZOM) - OVR 89
Platz 23: Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München, ZIV) - OVR 89
Platz 22: Edinson Cavani (Paris St.-Germain, ST) - OVR 89
Platz 21: Paulo Dybala (Juventus Turin, ZOM) - OVR 89
Platz 20: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, ST) - OVR 89
© EA Sports
Platz 19: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus Turin, ZIV) - OVR 89
© EA Sports
Platz 18: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, ST) - OVR 89
© EA Sports
Platz 17: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, ST) - OVR 89
© EA Sports
Platz 16: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC, ZDM) - OVR 89
© EA Sports
Platz 15: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, TW) - OVR 90
© EA Sports
Platz 14: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, TW) - OVR 90
© EA Sports
Platz 13: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid, ZIV) - OVR 90
© EA Sports
Platz 12: Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München, TW) - OVR 90
© EA Sports
Platz 11: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München, ST) - OVR 90
© EA Sports
Platz 10: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, ZM) - OVR 90
© EA Sports
Platz 9: David De Gea (Manchester United, TW) - OVR 91
© EA Sports
Platz 8: Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona, ST) - OVR 91
© EA Sports
Platz 7: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, ZIV) - OVR 91
© EA Sports
Platz 6: Eden Hazard (FC Chelsea, LF) - OVR 91
© EA Sports
Platz 5: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, ZOM) - OVR 91
© EA Sports
Platz 4: Luka Modric (Real Madrid, ZM) - OVR 91
© EA Sports
Platz 3: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, LF) - OVR 92
© EA Sports
Platz 2: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona, MS) - OVR 94
© EA Sports
Platz 1: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus Turin, ST) - OVR 94
© EA Sports
Hohes Preisgeld für die eChampions League
Aus einem Preispool von insgesamt 280 000 US-Dollar winken dem Sieger der eChampions League 100 000 US-Dollar. Außerdem gibt es 850 Punkte für die FIFA 19 Global Series. "Die eChampions League und das FIFA-Wettkampfgaming sind für uns ein wichtiger Schritt, um uns mit alten und neuen UEFA Champions League-Fans zu vernetzen", sagte UEFA-Marketing-Director Guy-Laurent Epstein.
Lange Zeit hatte die zu FIFA in Konkurrenz stehende Reihe Pro Evolution Soccer die Lizenz für die Champions League. Das hat sich mit FIFA 19 geändert - was auch den Weg freimachte, die Königsklasse als Turnier abzubilden.
Die große FIFA-19-Prognose zum Duell BVB gegen FC Bayern