Geleakt! Sieht so der Ball für die WM 2018 in Russland aus?

Bedeutet das ein gutes Omen für die deutsche Nationalmannschaft?

Die Plattform footy headlines, die auch bei der Enthüllung neuer Fußball-Trikots immer ganz vorne mit dabei ist, hat ein Bild des Balles für die Weltmeisterschaft 2018 in Russland veröffentlicht. Der Name des von Adidas hergestellten Spielgeräts lautet "Adidas Telstar 18" und soll eigentlich erst in einigen Wochen offiziell vorgestellt werden - wahrscheinlich bei der Auslosung der Gruppen am 1. Dezember.