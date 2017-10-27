Geleakt! Sieht so der Ball für die WM 2018 in Russland aus?

Der SPORTBUZZER zeigt euch die neuen Trikots für die Saison 2017/2018.
© VfB Stuttgart, 1899 Hoffenheim, FC Bayern
RB Leipzig - Heim
© footyheadlines
Eintracht Frankfurt - Heim
© Screenshot
SC Freiburg - Heim
© SC Freiburg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Heim
© shop.bayer04.de
Werder Bremen - Heim
© Screenshot
Schalke 04 – Heim
© footy headlines
Platz 8: FC Bayern – Heim
© footy headlines
Der FC Bayern München trägt ab sofort das Logo des katarischen Flughafens aus Doha auf dem Ärmel.
© Screenshot
So sieht das neue Champions-League-Trikot von Borussia Dortmund aus.
© BVB
An den Seiten des Trikots sind verschwommene Streifen angededeutet.
© BVB
Borussia Dortmund – Heimtrikot für die Bundesligaspiele
© footy headlines
Platz 9: 1. FC Köln - Heim
© Screenshot
Platz 10: VfL Wolfsburg - Heim
© footyheadlines
Platz 11: 1899 Hoffenheim - Heim
© 1899 Hoffenheim
Platz 12: Hamburger SV – Heim
© footy headlines
Platz 13: Hertha BSC - Heim
© twitter/Hertha BSC
Platz 14: Hannover 96 – Heim
© imago/Screenshot
Platz 15: 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Heim
© Mainz 05
Platz 16: VfB Stuttgart - Heim
© VfB Stuttgart
Platz 17: FC Augsburg - Heim
© fcaugsburg.de
Platz 18: Borussia Mönchengladbach – Heim
© footy headlines
FC Bayern - Auswärts
© twitter/FCBayern
FC Bayern - Champions League
© Twitter @FCBayern
Borussia Dortmund – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Borussia Dortmund - Ausweich
© footyheadlines
SC Freiburg - Ausweich
© Screenshot Facebook
Hertha BSC - Auswärts
© twitter/Hertha BSC
Hannover 96 - Auswärts
© Screenshot
Hertha BSC - Ausweich
© twitter/HerthaBSC
Werder Bremen - Auswärts
© Screenshot
Werder Bremen - Ausweich
© Screenshot
Schalke 04 – Auswärts
© footy headlines
RB Leipzig - Heim-, Auswärts- und Ausweichtrikot
© nöß
FC Schalke – Ausweich
© footy headlines
Hamburger SV - auswärts
© Screenshot
Paris Saint-Germain – Heim
© footy headlines
Paris Saint-Germain – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Paris Saint-Germain – Ausweich
© footy headlines
AC Mailand – Heim
© footy headlines
AC Mailand – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Inter Mailand – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Juventus Turin – Heim
© footy headlines
Juventus Turin – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Juventus Turin – Ausweich
© footy headlines
Inter Mailand – Heim
© footy headlines
SC Napoli – Heim
© footy headlines
Atlético Madrid – Heim
© footy headlines
Atlético Madrid – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Atlético Madrid – Ausweich
© footy headlines
FC Barcelona – Heim
© footy headlines
FC Barcelona – Auswärts
© footy headlines
FC Barcelona – Ausweich
© footy headlines
Real Madrid – Heim
© footy headlines
Real Madrid – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Real Madrid – Ausweich
© footy headlines
FC Chelsea – Heim
© footy headlines
FC Chelsea – Ausweich
© footy headlines
FC Liverpool – Heim
© footy headlines
FC Liverpool – Auswärts
© footy headlines
FC Liverpool – Ausweich
© footy headlines
FC Arsenal – Heim
© footy headlines
FC Arsenal – Auswärts
© footy headlines
FC Arsenal – Ausweich
© footy headlines
Manchester City – Heim
© footy headlines
Manchester City – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Manchester City – Ausweich
© footy headlines
Manchester United – Heim
© footy headlines
Manchester United – Auswärts
© footy headlines
Manchester United – Ausweich
© footy headlines
Tottenham Hotspur - Heim
© footyheadlines
Tottenham Hotspur - Auswärts
© footyheadlines
2018: Die Seite "Footy Headlines" hat dieses DFB-Trikot ins Netz gestellt. Ist es das WM-Trikot 2018?
© Footy Headlines
Auch die Rückseite wird gezeigt, am Beispiel von Bayern-Star Thomas Müller.
© Footy Headlines
So könnte das Muster des portugiesischen Trikot aussehen.
© Footy Headlines
Und so könnte das englische Trikot-Muster aussehen.
© Footy Headlines
Und noch das kolumbianische Trikot.
© Footy Headlines
2018: So könnte das Muster des deutschen Auswärts-Trikots aussehen.
© Footy Headlines
KOMMENTARE