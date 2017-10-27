Im Internet ist ein Bild vom Ball für die WM 2018 in Russland aufgetaucht. Im Internet ist ein Bild vom Ball für die WM 2018 in Russland aufgetaucht. © dpa
Im Internet ist ein Bild vom Ball für die WM 2018 in Russland aufgetaucht.

Geleakt! Sieht so der Ball für die WM 2018 in Russland aus?

Offiziell wird der Ball für die WM 2018 in Russland erst gegen Ende des Jahres vorgestellt - im Internet ist nun aber bereits ein Bild aufgetaucht 

Bedeutet das ein gutes Omen für die deutsche Nationalmannschaft?

Die Plattform footy headlines, die auch bei der Enthüllung neuer Fußball-Trikots immer ganz vorne mit dabei ist, hat ein Bild des Balles für die Weltmeisterschaft 2018 in Russland veröffentlicht. Der Name des von Adidas hergestellten Spielgeräts lautet "Adidas Telstar 18" und soll eigentlich erst in einigen Wochen offiziell vorgestellt werden -  wahrscheinlich bei der Auslosung der Gruppen am 1. Dezember.

Die Trikots für die Saison 2017/2018

Damit führt Adidas die Telstar-Tradition nach langer Zeit wieder fort. Bereits im WM Finale 1974 wurde eine Version des "Adidas Telstar" eingesetzt. Deutschland wurde bekanntlich durch ein 2:1 gegen die Niederlande Weltmeister. Das moderne Upgrade mit goldenem Schriftzug aber den weiterhin markanten schwarzen Feldern bietet also keine so schlechten Voraussetzung für die Mannschaft von Bundestrainer Joachim Löw, den WM-Titel zu verteidigen...

WM 2018 Deutschland (Herren)

