Liveticker: Bayer 04 Leverkusen trifft auf den Hamburger SV

Der Hamburger SV will den freien Fall in der Bundesliga stoppen. Nach drei Zu-Null-Niederlagen in Serie strebt der norddeutsche Traditionsverein am Sonntag (18.00 Uhr) bei Bayer Leverkusen mindestens einen Punktgewinn an. „Leverkusen hat sehr gute Einzelspieler, aber als Team haben sie ihren Weg in dieser Saison bisher nicht richtig gefunden“, meinte Trainer Markus Gisdol zum Auf und Ab der Rheinländer. Personell will er sich nicht in die Karten schauen lassen, zumal mehrere Profis noch angeschlagen sind.