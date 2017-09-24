Bayer 04 Leverkusen gegen den Hamburger SV: Verfolgt die Bundesliga-Partie hier im Liveticker! Bayer 04 Leverkusen gegen den Hamburger SV: Verfolgt die Bundesliga-Partie hier im Liveticker! © imago/Montage
Liveticker: Bayer 04 Leverkusen trifft auf den Hamburger SV

In der Bundesliga empfängt Bayer 04 Leverkusen am Sonntag um 18 Uhr den Hamburger SV. Verfolgt das Spiel bei uns im Liveticker!

Der Hamburger SV will den freien Fall in der Bundesliga stoppen. Nach drei Zu-Null-Niederlagen in Serie strebt der norddeutsche Traditionsverein am Sonntag (18.00 Uhr) bei Bayer Leverkusen mindestens einen Punktgewinn an. „Leverkusen hat sehr gute Einzelspieler, aber als Team haben sie ihren Weg in dieser Saison bisher nicht richtig gefunden“, meinte Trainer Markus Gisdol zum Auf und Ab der Rheinländer. Personell will er sich nicht in die Karten schauen lassen, zumal mehrere Profis noch angeschlagen sind.

Die Statistik spricht jedoch klar für die Gastgeber. Leverkusen ist in der BayArena seit acht Punktspielen gegen den HSV unbesiegt, die letzten fünf Duelle gewann alle die Werkself. Dennoch besteht bei den Hamburgern Hoffnung auf die sportliche Wende. „Ich erwarte, dass sich uns auch dort gute Chancen bieten werden. Die müssen wir nutzen“, forderte Gisdol, der am Dienstag beim HSV exakt ein Jahr im Amt ist.

Leverkusen - HSV: Hier geht's zum Liveticker!

Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Herren) FC Schalke 04 (Herren) Fussball Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen-Hamburger SV (24/09/2017 18:00)

