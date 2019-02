FA Cup: Ex-Schalke-Star Max Meyer schießt Crystal Palace ins Viertelfinale

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Keepmoat Stadium Crystal Palace s Max Meyer celebrates after he scores to put his side 2-0 up EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradleyxCollyerx 41261429 © imago/PA Images