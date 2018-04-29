Negativ-Serie durchbrochen: Lok Leipzig gewinnt 2:0 gegen BFC Dynamo

Anzeige

"Oh wie ist das schön, sowas hat man lange nicht gesehen", sangen die Fans des 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig am späten Sonntagabend. Recht hatten sie: Nach acht Spielen ohne Sieg ist der Loksche im Prestige-Duell gegen den BFC Dynamo Berlin der Befreiungsschlag gelungen. Peter Misch (54.) und Sascha Pfeffer (87.) hatten für einen 2:0 (0:0)-Erfolg gesorgt. Vor den Augen von 3667 Zuschauern, unter denen auch Sponsor Franz-Josef Wernze war, zeigte Lok eine deutlich bessere Leistung, also noch in den Partien zuvor. Durch den lang ersehnten Sieg ist das Saisonziel Platz fünf wieder in Schlagdistanz.

Mit dem sportlichen Erfolg im Rücken trafen sich die Gremien nach der Partie mit Wernze um das Budget für die kommende Spielzeit zu besprechen. Eine Entscheidung war mit Redaktionsschluss dieser Ausgabe noch nicht gefallen. Weiterhin steht die Frage im Raum, ob Lok auf Profit-Tum umstellen und das Budget auf rund zwei Millionen Euro erhöhen kann. Wernze spielt als Hauptsponsor dabei eine wichtige Rolle und hatte seine Unterstützung signalisiert. Allerdings sind im Präsidium und im Aufsichtsrat noch nicht alle Bedenken ausgeräumt. Noch ist unklar, wann die von der sportlichen Führung lange erwarteten Entscheidung zu rechnen ist.

Dezimierter BFC Kader: Voller Fokus auf die Defensive

Philip Schulz (3.) hatte den ersten Schuss der Partie, der Torwart Benny Kirsten allerdings noch vor keine Probleme stellte. Der Schlussmann hatte zuletzt wegen muskulärer Probleme vier Spiele pausieren müssen. Auf der Gegenseite knallte Innenverteidiger Robert Zickert (21. und 45.) gleich zwei Mal den Ball per Kopf an die Latte. Insgesamt waren die Leipziger im ersten Durchgang das etwas bessere Team. Immer wieder scheiterten aussichtsreiche Kombinationen am letzten Pass. Der BFC, der stark dezimiert mit nur 13 Feldspielern nach Probstheida gereist war, fokussierte sich vor allem auf die Defensive und versuchte mit langen Bällen hinter die letzte Dreier-Reihe der Leipziger zu spielen. Doch auch hier blieben die Zuspiele zu ungenau.

Nachdem Seitenwechsel verschätzte sich Kirsten bei einem langen Ball, Matthias Steinborn (51.) legte das Leder noch am Torwart vorbei, doch Maik Salewski konnte kurz vor der Linie retten. Kurz nach dem Schock belohnte sich Lok für die Überlegenheit. Nach einem Freistoß traf Misch (54.) aus kürzester Distanz. Es entwickelte sich ein munteres, offenes Spielchen mit guten Chancen auf beiden Seiten. Kurz vor Schluss erzielte Pfeffer (87.) mit einer Willensleistung den zweiten Treffer und damit die Entscheidung.

Vor den Augen von 3667 Zuschauern, unter denen auch Sponsor Franz-Josef Wernze war, zeigte Lok eine deutlich bessere Leistung, also noch in den Partien zuvor. Durch den lang ersehnten Sieg ist das Saisonziel Platz fünf wieder in Schlagdistanz. Lok-Trainer Heiko Scholz erklärte: „Riesen Kompliment an mein Team. Nach acht Spielen ohne Sieg denkt man, die Stimmung kippt und dann kommen über 3000 Zuschauer. Wir haben verdient gewonnen, gut gekämpft. Wir hatten einen herrlichen Fußballabend.“

