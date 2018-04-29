Negativ-Serie durchbrochen: Lok Leipzig gewinnt 2:0 gegen BFC Dynamo

Maik Georgi (Lok #7) gegen Björn Lambach (BFC 6) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) gegen Ugurtan Cepni (BFC 20) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Paul Maurer (Lok #14) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Toni Hartmann (Lok #17), Robert Zickert (Lok #21), Ryan Malone (Lok #11), Djamal Ziane (Lok #13) (l-r) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Ryan Malone (Lok #11) gegen Deniz Citlak (BFC 24) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Lok Trainer Heiko Scholz beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Robert Zickert (Lok #21) mit dem Kopf, aber BFC Torwart Bernhard Hendl rettet beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
BFC Trainer René Rydlewicz beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Peter Misch (Lok #25) gegen Vincent Rabiega (BFC 9) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) gegen Bilal Cubukcu (BFC 10) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) am Ball beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC)
© Christian Modla
Paul Schinke (Lok #10) gegen Philip Schulz (BFC 7) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Peter Misch (Lok #25) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Andy Wendschuch (Lok #22) dehnt sich auf der Bank beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Christian Hanne (Lok #5) gegen Marcel Rausch (BFC 19) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Christian Hanne (Lok #5) gegen Bilal Cubukcu (BFC 10) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) vorbei an BFC Torwart Bernhard Hendl zum 2:0 Tor beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Djamal Ziane (Lok #13) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Jubel bei 1:0 Torschütze Peter Misch (Lok #25) mit Paul Maurer (Lok #14) und Paul Schinke (Lok #10) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Djamal Ziane (Lok #13) gegen Ugurtan Cepni (BFC 20) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) gegen Ugurtan Cepni (BFC 20) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Jubel bei 1:0 Torschütze Peter Misch (Lok #25) mit Markus Krug (Lok #3) - BFC Torwart Bernhard Hendl am Boden beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Ronny Surma (Lok #19) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) mit dem 2:0 Tor beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Jubel bei 1:0 Torschütze Peter Misch (Lok #25) mit Christian Hanne (Lok #5) und Markus Krug (Lok #3) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Peter Misch (Lok #25) gegen Otis Breustedt (BFC 11) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Robert Zickert (Lok #21) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Paul Maurer (Lok #14) gegen Marcel Rausch (BFC 19) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) gegen Ugurtan Cepni (BFC 20) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Djamal Ziane (Lok #13) gegen Björn Lambach (BFC 6) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Djamal Ziane (Lok #13) gegen Björn Lambach (BFC 6) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Ryan Malone (Lok #11) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Sascha Pfeffer (Lok #23) vorbei an BFC Torwart Bernhard Hendl zum 2:0 Tor beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Ryan Malone (Lok #11) beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
Jubel bei Torschütze Peter Misch (Lok #25) und dem Team von Lok nach dem 1:0 Tor beim Spiel 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig (Lok) vs Berliner FC Dynamo (BFC), Fussball, Regionalliga Nordost, 29.04.2018
© Christian Modla
KOMMENTARE