Pomadiger Auftritt: FC Bayern siegt unspektakulär gegen Anderlecht

Erst nach einem energischen Endspurt ist der FC Bayern mit einem standesgemäßen Pflichtsieg gegen den RSC Anderlecht in die Champions League gestartet. Für den 14. Auftakterfolg am Stück in Europas Fußball-Königsklasse sorgten beim 3:0 (1:0) am Dienstag Robert Lewandowski mit einem nicht unumstrittenen Foulelfmeter (12. Minute), Thiago (65.) und Joshua Kimmich (90.). Lewandowski, der im Vorfeld mit einem vereinskritischen Interview für Wirbel gesorgt hatte, bewies mit seinem 41. Königsklassen-Treffer einmal mehr seinen herausragenden Wert für den deutschen Rekordmeister.