Pomadiger Auftritt: FC Bayern siegt unspektakulär gegen Anderlecht

Das war keine Gala: Der FC Bayern München zeigt zum Auftakt der Champions-League-Gruppenphase eine durchwachsene Leistung. Trotz 80-minütiger Überzahl tut sich der FCB schwer. Die Münchner wirkten beim trotzdem ungefährdeten Sieg uninspiriert.

Erst nach einem energischen Endspurt ist der FC Bayern mit einem standesgemäßen Pflichtsieg gegen den RSC Anderlecht in die Champions League gestartet. Für den 14. Auftakterfolg am Stück in Europas Fußball-Königsklasse sorgten beim 3:0 (1:0) am Dienstag Robert Lewandowski mit einem nicht unumstrittenen Foulelfmeter (12. Minute), Thiago (65.) und Joshua Kimmich (90.). Lewandowski, der im Vorfeld mit einem vereinskritischen Interview für Wirbel gesorgt hatte, bewies mit seinem 41. Königsklassen-Treffer einmal mehr seinen herausragenden Wert für den deutschen Rekordmeister.

Anderlechts Sven Kums sah für die Notbremse gegen Lewandowski die Rote Karte, sein Foulspiel erfolgte aber knapp vor dem Strafraum (11.). Trotz 79-minütiger Überzahl ging bei den Bayern vor 70 000 Zuschauern nur selten die Post ab, eine überzeugende Reaktion blieb drei Tage nach der ersten Saisonniederlage in Hoffenheim aus. Alexandru Chipciu verfehlte bei einem Pfostenschuss sogar das 1:1 nur knapp (49.). Die internationalen Ambitionen des FC Bayern werden schon in zwei Wochen bei Paris Saint-Germain mit Topstar Neymar auf den Prüfstand kommen.

Müller bis zur 78. Minute auf der Bank

Nationalspieler Thomas Müller musste am Vortag seines 28. Geburtstags bis zur 78. Minute auf der Bank Platz nehmen, auf die auch sein Weltmeister-Kollege Mats Hummels rotierte. Dafür durfte Real-Leihgabe James Rodríguez sein Startelf-Debüt in einem Pflichtspiel geben.

Der Zehnte der belgischen Liga begann wie erwartet extrem defensiv. Anfangs sah es nach einem Geduldsspiel für die Münchner aus. Der sehr umtriebige Rodríguez, dem aber noch das blinde Verständnis mit den Teamkollegen und die Effektivität fehlten, hatte per Flugkopfball die einzige Chance der ersten Minuten (9.). Die Defensiv-Taktik des früheren Nürnberger Trainers René Weiler ging jedoch nur kurz auf.

Denn nur zwei Minuten später ereignete sich mit der Roten Karte für Kums und dem von Lewandowski sicher verwandelten Foulelfmeter die frühe Schlüsselszene des Spiels. Das Erstaunliche war jedoch, dass die Münchner aus ihrer Überzahl zunächst kein Kapital schlagen konnten. Die Gastgeber agierten oft zu behäbig, es fehlten das Tempo und die Überraschungsmomente gegen den belgischen Meister.

Anderlecht trotz Unterzahl mit Chancen auf Remis

Teilweise war der Bundesliga-Sechste auch zu nachlässig in der Rückwärtsbewegung, was Anderlecht eine erste gute Schusschance durch Adrien Trebel ermöglichte (33.). Bayern-Kapitän Manuel Neuer, der in seinem 100. Europapokal-Spiel meist nur Zuschauer war, hielt sicher. Wenig später konnte Nicolae Stanciu den Ball nicht platzieren (41.).

Der Ancelotti-Elf fehlten der Spielfluss und das Tempo, um frühzeitig ein zweites Tor nachzulegen. Javi Martínez versuchte es nach einer Ecke mit einem Fallrückzieher, den Anderlecht-Keeper Matz Sels hielt (45.+1). Aus dem Spiel heraus blieb jedoch zu vieles Stückwerk.

Trotz ihrer langen Unterzahl hatten die Gäste wie beim Pfostentreffer durch Chipciu durchaus noch die Chance auf ein Remis. Die Bayern agierten vor allem defensiv oft wenig souverän. Darüber konnten auch die Chancen von Lewandowski (52.) und Königsklassen-Debütant Niklas Süle per Kopf nach einem Freistoß (54.) nicht hinwegtäuschen.

Bei Anderlecht schwanden mit zunehmender Spieldauer die Kräfte, dadurch ergaben sich für die Gastgeber folgerichtig mehr Chancen. Nach einer Flanke von Joshua Kimmich traf Thiago zum 2:0, kurz vor Schluss erhöhte Kimmich sogar noch. In der Schlussphase feierte zudem Jérôme Boateng nach seiner Verletzungspause ein Kurz-Comeback.

