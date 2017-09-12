Symbolbild © Imago

Schiedsrichter muss Kreisklasse-Spiel bei Oschatz abbrechen

Die Kreisklasse-Partie zwischen Schirmenitz und Doberschütz-Mockrehna hatte ruhig begonnen. Doch beim Stand von 8:3 flogen auf dem Spielfeld die Fäuste. Die Polizei ermittelt.

Schirmenitz. Elf Tore, vier rote, zwei gelbe Karten, ein Spieler zur Behandlung im Krankenhaus, polizeiliche Ermittlung wegen Körperverletzung – es ist die Bilanz eines vorzeitig abgebrochenen Kreisklasse-Duells, das Schiedsrichter Michael Brauns noch lange in Erinnerung behalten wird. Dabei hatte die Partie zwischen dem LSV Schirmenitz und der zweiten Mannschaft des SV Frisch Auf Doberschütz-Mockrehna am Samstagnachmittag ruhig begonnen. Brauns erinnert sich: „Es war wie bei einem Trainings-Kick. Die Spieler der beiden Mannschaften haben sich auf dem Feld sogar locker unterhalten.“

Bis zur 75. Minute überrascht die Begegnung – wenn überhaupt – nur durch den Spielstand. Drei zu acht steht auf der Anzeige, der Sieger scheint längst festzustehen. Doch als ein Spieler der Gastmannschaft unsanft zu Fall gebracht wird, kippt die Stimmung schlagartig. Die beiden Akteure stoßen sich gegenseitig und landen auf dem Rasen. „Es war eigentlich ein normales Foul, gelbwürdig, aber nichts Besonderes. Ich dachte, dass sich die Situation nach der Schubserei wieder beruhigt hat. Sowas passiert eben von Zeit zu Zeit“, beschreibt Brauns, der über zwei Jahrzehnte Erfahrung als Schiedsrichter vorzuweisen hat, die Lage.

Situation eskaliert nach Foul

Doch als sich ein Schirmenitzer Spieler einmischt und den Gefoulten mit der Hand ins Gesicht schlägt, sei die Situation plötzlich eskaliert. Dem Getroffenen eilt, so Brauns, daraufhin ein Doberschützer Teamkamerad zu Hilfe und quittiert die Tätlichkeit mit einem Faustschlag. Nun wird es unübersichtlich für den Unparteiischen, der an diesem Tag allein für die Leitung des Spiels zuständig ist. „Es hat sich sofort eine pöbelnde und schubsende Menschentraube auf dem Spielfeld gebildet. Ich habe etliche Male gepfiffen und es so irgendwie geschafft, die vier involvierten Spieler kurze Zeit von der Gruppe zu trennen.“

Dann sei jeder der Streithähne mit einem Platzverweis bedacht worden, als erster jener, der nach dem Foul mit dem Stoßen begonnen hat. Im Anschluss habe dieser Spieler sich aus der Situation entfernt. Außerhalb von Brauns’ Sichtfeld sei er erneut mit einem Schlag attackiert und verletzt worden. Der 27-Jährige musste nach Angaben der Polizei mit Schwellungen im Gesicht im Krankenhaus behandelt werden. „In diesem Moment konnte ich die Weiterführung der Partie nicht mehr verantworten. Die Sicherheit war nicht mehr ausreichend gegeben“, begründet Brauns den Spielabbruch und fügt hinzu: „In 21 Jahren als Schiedsrichter habe ich sowas – solch eine Aggressivität – noch nicht erlebt.“

Polizei ermittelt gegen Schläger

Mit den Ereignissen des Spiels in Schirmenitz wird sich auch der Vorstand des nordsächsischen Fußballverbandes auf seiner nächsten turnusgemäßen Zusammenkunft beschäftigen. „Der Sonderbericht des Schiedsrichters, der in meinen Augen völlig richtig gehandelt hat, liegt vor. Das Sportgericht wird die Beteiligten anhören und dann auch über die Konsequenzen zu entscheiden. Dabei geht es um Konsequenzen für die beteiligten Personen und die Vereine“, sagt Volkmar Beier, 2. Vorsitzender des Fußballverbandes und Vorsitzender des Spielausschusses. Er kündigt an, dass das vergangene Spiel ganz oben auf der Gesprächsliste stehen wird. Dabei betont er jedoch, dass der Verband auch nur über die verbandsrechtlichen Dinge entscheiden wird. Über die Höhe der Sanktionen will Beier im Vorfeld der Anhörung nichts sagen. Allerdings kann das Sportgericht bei den Einzelspielern über persönliche Spielsperren und auch bei den Vereinen über empfindliche Geldstrafen entscheiden.

Die Polizei ermittelt nun gegen einen 36-Jährigen, der für die Verletzungen des Doberschützer Spielers und damit schlussendlich für den Abbruch der Partie verantwortlich sein soll. Ob gegen die anderen Beteiligten der Auseinadersetzung ermittelt wird, hängt laut Polizeisprecherin Katharina Geyer davon ab, ob es im Zuge der Untersuchung weitere Beschuldigungen oder Anzeigen gibt.

Keine Bedenken vor dem Spiel

Schiedsrichter Brauns konnte nach der Partie noch nicht wirklich glauben, was passiert ist. Zumal die Gewalt nicht zu erwarten gewesen sei: „Ich wäre niemals allein als Schiedsrichter angesetzt worden, wenn es wegen der Mannschaften im Vorfeld irgendwelche Bedenken gegeben hätte“, sagte der 44-Jährige. Vertreter der beiden Vereine waren bisher nicht für eine Stellungnahme zu erreichen.

Von Anton Zirk und Hagen Rösner

Region/Leipzig ezimport Kreis Nordsachsen 1.Kreisklasse Kreis Nordsachsen Intersport-Höcke Kreisklasse Ost (Herren) LSV Schirmenitz SV FA Doberschütz-Mockrehna SV FA Doberschütz-Mockrehna II (Herren) LSV Schirmenitz (Herren)

