Schiedsrichter muss Kreisklasse-Spiel bei Oschatz abbrechen

Nicklas Bendtner: 2009 sorgte der Däne in Diensten von Arsenal London für einen Eklat, als er mit heruntergelassener Hose vor einem Nachtklub fotografiert worden war – vor dem Halbfinal-Rückspiel in der Champions League gegen Manchester United. Eine weitere (vieler) Episoden: Weil die Kreditkarte Bendtners in einem Pizza-Laden nicht funktioniert, rastet er aus: „Weißt du nicht, wer ich bin? Ich kann den ganzen Laden kaufen!“ © Imago

Wayne Rooney: Auch der englische Starstürmer ließ sich 2010 zu einer Liaison mit einer Prostituierten hinreißen, inklusive persönlicher Widmung: „Für Charlotte, ich habe Dich am 28. Dezember gevögelt. In Liebe, Wayne Rooney.“ © Imago

Antonio Cassano: Er ließ es abseits des Platzes so richtig krachen. Nächtliche Ausflüge, wilde Partys und regelmäßiger Damenbesuch im Teamhotel – davon berichtete der Italiener jedenfalls in seiner Biographie. © Imago

Mohamadou Idrissou: Die Akte Idrissou ist gefüllt mit Prügeleien (angeblich gegenüber seiner damaligen Lebensgefährtin) und Verwüstungen (seine damalige Penthouse-Wohnung in Düsseldorf). Dazu wurde bereits polizeilich gegen den Kameruner ermittelt, nachdem er angeblich Morddrohungen an eine ehemalige Freundin adressierte. © Imago

Joey Barton: Bei Newcastle United drückte er einem Jugendspieler auf der Weihnachtsfeier eine Zigarre ins Auge. Bei einem Turnier in Thailand war er in eine Schlägerei mit einem gegnerischen Fan verwickelt. Bei Manchester City prügelte er 2007 seinen Mitspieler Ousmane Dabo beim Training krankenhausreif – und wurde suspendiert. Für eine weitere Schlägerei musste der Skandalkicker ein halbes Jahr ins Gefängnis. © Imago

Franck Ribery: 2009 soll sich der Franzose in der „Lolita-Affäre“ auf eine 17-jährige Prostituierte eingelassen haben, die er angeblich sogar extra nach München einfliegen ließ. Pikant: Sie selbst habe Ribéry gegenüber geäußert, volljährig zu sein. Auch Karim Benzema von Real Madrid sei in die Sache involviert gewesen. © Imago