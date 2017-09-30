Knaller-Gerücht: Wechselt Timo Werner von RB Leipzig zum FC Barcelona?

Wenn sie sich ihn genau angeschaut haben, können sie wohl nicht anders als begeistert sein. Werners Bilanz für RB in dieser Saison: Neun Spiele, sechs Tore, eine Vorlage. Zudem hat er in acht Länderspielen sechs Treffer erzielt. Eine starke Quote.

Überschwängliches Lob aus Spanien

Die spanische Presse feierte den deutschen Youngster bereits Mitte September überschwänglich: Werner sei ein "teutonisches Juwel", schrieb die AS. "Er hört nicht auf, Tore zu erzielen - und ist der Mann des Augenblicks in Deutschland", hieß es weiter.

Mintzlaff und Werner entspannt

Und auch Werner selbst will es wohl etwas ruhiger angehen: "Bisher bin ich mit Leipzig sehr gut gefahren. Deshalb mache ich mir keine Gedanken, was in einem, zwei, drei Jahren ist. Aber natürlich will ich irgendwann einmal bei einem ganz großen Klub spielen. Aber: Wir sind mit der Entwicklung in Leipzig noch nicht am Ende. Vielleicht wird RB Leipzig auch mal ein ganz großer Klub – da bin ich mir sogar recht sicher", sagte er der Sport Bild.