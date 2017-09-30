Knaller-Gerücht: Wechselt Timo Werner von RB Leipzig zum FC Barcelona?

Platz 100: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Gesamtwert: 84, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +3
Platz 99: Sami Khedira (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 84, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 98: Sadio Mané (FC Liverpool), Gesamtwert: 84, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +5
Platz 97: Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Gesamtwert: 84, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 96: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 84, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +3
Platz 95: Radamel Falcao (AS Monaco), Gesamtwert: 84, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +3
Platz 94: Mauro Icardi (Inter Mailand), Gesamtwert: 84, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 93: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Gesamtwert: 84, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +4
Platz 92: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 91: Claudio Marchisio (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 90: Stéphane Ruffier (AS Saint-Étienne), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 89: Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 88: Danijel Subašić (AS Monaco), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 87: Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 86: Kamil Glik (AS Monaco), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 85: Andrea Barzargli (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 84: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 83: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 82: Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +3
Platz 81: Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 80: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 79: Ángelo Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -2
Platz 78: Filipe Luís (Atlético Madrid), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 77: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Neapel), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 76: César Azpilicueta (FC Chelsea), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 75: Miralem Pjanic (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 74: Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 73: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 72: Blaise Matuidi (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 71: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +3
Platz 70: Alexandre Lacazette (FC Arsenal), Gesamtwert: 85, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 69: Miranda (Inter Mailand), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 68: Pepe (Beşiktaş Istanbul), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -2
Platz 67: David Alaba (Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 66: Petr Čech (FC Arsenal), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -2
Platz 65: Javi Martinez (Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 64: Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -2
Platz 63: Diego Costa (FC Chelsea), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 62: Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 61: Franck Ribéry (Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 60: David Luiz (FC Chelsea), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 59: Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 58: James Rodriguez (FC Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 57: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 56: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 55: Cesc Fabregas (FC Chelsea), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 54: Isco (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 53: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 52: Alex Sandro (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 51: Philippe Coutinho (FC Liverpool), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 50: Radja Nainggolan (AS Rom), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 49: Dries Mertens (SSC Neapel), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +3
Platz 48: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 47: Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 86, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 46: Samir Handanovic (Inter Mailand), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 45: Andres Iniesta (FC Barcelona), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 44: Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 43: David Silva (Manchester City), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 42: Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 41: Marek Hamsik (SSC Neapel), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 40: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspurs), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +3
Platz 39: Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: 0
Platz 38: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 37: Edinson Cavani (Paris St.-Germain), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 36: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 35: N'Golo Kanté (FC Chelsea), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +6
Platz 34: Marco Verratti (Paris St.-Germain), Gesamtwert: 87, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 33: Jerome Boateng (FC Bayern), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -2
Platz 32: Mesut Özil (FC Arsenal), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 31: Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 30: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -2
Platz 29: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 28: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Gesamtwertung: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: keine
Platz 27: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: keine
Platz 26: Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München), Gesamtstärke: 88, Veränderung: +1
Platz 25: Thiago Silva (Paris St. Germain), Gesamtwertung: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 24: Arjen Robben (Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 23: Leonardo Bonucci (AC Mailand), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 22: Thiago (Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +4
Platz 21: Paulo Dybala (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +3
Platz 20: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Gesamtwert: 88, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 19: Thibaut Courtois (FC Chelsea), Gesamtwert: 89, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 18: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Gesamtwert: 89, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 17: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 89, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: -1
Platz 16: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 89, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 15: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Gesamtwert: 89, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 14: Alexis Sánchez (FC Arsenal), Gesamtwert: 89, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 13: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 89, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 12: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 89, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 11: David de Gea (Manchester United), Gesamtwert: 90, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 10: Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus Turin), Gesamtwert: 90, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 9: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 90, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 8: Eden Hazard (FC Chelsea), Gesamtwert: 90, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +2
Platz 7: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 90, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 6: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 91, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +1
Platz 5: Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Gesamtwert: 92, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 4: Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona), Gesamtwert: 92, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 3: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Gesamtwert: 92, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 2: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Gesamtwert: 93, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
Platz 1: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gesamtwert: 94, Veränderung zum Vorjahr: +/-0
