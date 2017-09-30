Timo Werner ist der Superstar von RB Leipzig. Jetzt soll der FC Barcelona am deutschen Juwel interessiert sein. Timo Werner ist der Superstar von RB Leipzig. Jetzt soll der FC Barcelona am deutschen Juwel interessiert sein. © imago
Timo Werner ist der Superstar von RB Leipzig. Jetzt soll der FC Barcelona am deutschen Juwel interessiert sein.

Knaller-Gerücht: Wechselt Timo Werner von RB Leipzig zum FC Barcelona?

Das wäre ein Transfer-Hammer: Timo Werner ist aktuell einer der besten Stürmer Deutschlands. Nach Real Madrid soll nun auch der FC Barcelona an einer Verpflichtung des 21 Jahre alten Nationalspielers interessiert sein.

Spielt Timo Werner schon bald mit Lionel Messi zusammen?

Der deutsche Nationalspieler ist klarer Favorit auf die Rolle des Stürmers Nummer eins bei der Weltmeisterschaft 2018 in Russland. Spielt er sich bei dem großen Turnier schon zu einem Vertrag beim FC Barcelona? Nach Informationen der spanischen Zeitung Mundo Deportivo sollen sich die Katalanen intensiv um Timo Werner bemühen. Vereinsverantwortliche sollen den Star des Bundesligisten RB Leipzig sowohl bei Vereinsspielen als auch bei der DFB-Elf beobachtet haben.

Wenn sie sich ihn genau angeschaut haben, können sie wohl nicht anders als begeistert sein. Werners Bilanz für RB in dieser Saison: Neun Spiele, sechs Tore, eine Vorlage. Zudem hat er in acht Länderspielen sechs Treffer erzielt. Eine starke Quote.

Überschwängliches Lob aus Spanien

Die spanische Presse feierte den deutschen Youngster bereits Mitte September überschwänglich: Werner sei ein "teutonisches Juwel", schrieb die AS. "Er hört nicht auf, Tore zu erzielen - und ist der Mann des Augenblicks in Deutschland", hieß es weiter.

Doch auch Real Madrid soll an Werner interessiert sein: Die Königlichen planen offenbar, sich schon im Januar mit einem weiteren Stürmer zu verstärken, nachdem Alvaro Morata den Klub mit Ziel Chelsea verlassen hat und auch Mariano Diaz (Lyon) den Madrilenen den Rücken kehrte. Der einzige Backup für Karim Benzema ist der Ex-Wolfsburger Borja Mayoral. Auch Real-Scouts sollen den Deutschen beobachtet haben.

Mintzlaff und Werner entspannt

Leipzig-Chef Oliver Mintzlaff ist aber zuversichtlich, Werner lange bei RB halten zu können. Bei Sky sagte er: "Wir spielen Champions League, wir bieten Timo damit die nächste Entwicklungsstufe." Und weiter: "Wir sehen das alles entspannt." In Leipzig hat der 21-Jährige noch einen Vertrag bis 2020. Das wichtigste Detail: Der Stürmer hat wohl keine Ausstiegsklausel.

Und auch Werner selbst will es wohl etwas ruhiger angehen: "Bisher bin ich mit Leipzig sehr gut gefahren. Deshalb mache ich mir keine Gedanken, was in einem, zwei, drei Jahren ist. Aber natürlich will ich irgendwann einmal bei einem ganz großen Klub spielen. Aber: Wir sind mit der Entwicklung in Leipzig noch nicht am Ende. Vielleicht wird RB Leipzig auch mal ein ganz großer Klub – da bin ich mir sogar recht sicher", sagte er der Sport Bild.

