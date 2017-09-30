Im Fokus: Schiedsrichter Christian Dingert musste den Videoschiedsrichter bemühen. Im Fokus: Schiedsrichter Christian Dingert musste den Videoschiedsrichter bemühen. © imago
Im Fokus: Schiedsrichter Christian Dingert musste den Videoschiedsrichter bemühen.

Verwirrung um Videobeweise: Gleich drei Schiedsrichter-Fehler korrigiert

Siebter Bundesligaspieltag, wieder einmal gab es Verwirrungen um den Videobeweis: In Frankfurt, Wolfsburg und Augsburg wurden Schiedsrichter-Fehler korrigiert. In Mönchengladbach wurde eine Entscheidung bestätigt.

Richtige Anwendung!

Der Videobeweis stand an diesem siebten Spieltag der Fußball-Bundesliga wieder im Fokus. In drei Stadien korrigierte er drei Fehlentscheidungen der Schiedsrichter.

Fall 1: FC Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund

Es mutete schon etwas komisch an, als Schiedsrichter Marco Fritz in der 80. Minute auf den Punkt zeigte - über eine Minute nach dem Foulspiel von Ja-Cheol Koo an Lukasz Piszczek. Da war das Spiel schon längst weitergelaufen und die Szenerie trug sich im Strafraum von Borussia Dortmund zu. Dann schaltete sich allerdings der Videoschiedsrichter in Köln ein - und Fritz guckte sich die Szene noch einmal am Bildschirm am Spielfeld an.

Danach entschied Fritz völlig überraschend für die Spieler und Zuschauer auf Strafstoß für den BVB. Den verschoss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang allerdings arrogant. Er lupfte den Ball einfach in die Mitte. Marwin Hitz konnte den Ball einfach so fangen. Die Gäste gewannen am Ende dennoch mit 2:1.

Fall 2: Eintracht Frankfurt - VfB Stuttgart

Es war die 64. Minute des Spiels, als Schiedsrichter Dr. Felix Brych nach einem Foulspiel von Simon Falette an Simon Terodde auf den Punkt zeigte. Die Stuttgarter Fans freuten sich bereits über die Chance, auf 2:1 zu stellen - doch dann schaltete sich der Videoschiedsrichter Bastian Dankert ein. Dieser entschied: Kein Elfmeter.

Pech für die Eintracht: Die Rote Karte gegen Falette, der Terodde als letzter Mann auf dem Weg zum Tor schubste, blieb bestehen. Statt des Elfmeters gab es allerdings nur noch einen Freistoß. Den schoss Daniel Ginczek aber weit drüber.

Fall 3: VfL Wolfsburg - Mainz 05

Kurz vor Ende der Partie zeigte Schiedsrichter Robert Hartmann auf dem Punkt. Elfmeter für Mainz 05 beim VfL Wolfsburg. Denkst du! Denn der eingewechselte Paul-Georges Ntep foulte Karim Onisiwo vor dem Strafraum. Wieder bewahrte der Videoschiedsrichter einen Referee vor einer Fehlentscheidung.

Und dann war da noch der Videobeweis im Spiel zwischen Borussia Mönchengladbach gegen Hannover 96: In der Nachspielzeit der 2. Halbzeit zeigte Schiedsrichter Christian Dingert nach einem vermeintlichen Foulspiel von Salif Sané an Vincenzo Grifo auf den Punkt. Doch der Videoschiedsrichter in Köln schaltete sich auch hier ein - und gab Dingert die Empfehlung, sich die Situation noch einmal anzusehen. Das tat er - und blieb bei seiner Entscheidung. Thorgan Hazard erzielte in der vierten Minute der Nachspielzeit den Siegtreffer.

