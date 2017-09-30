Verwirrung um Videobeweise: Gleich drei Schiedsrichter-Fehler korrigiert

Erkennst du dein Bundesliga-Stadion? © imago/Screenshot

Traumhafte Lage am See – welches Stadion ist hier abgebildet? © Google Maps/Screenshot

Es ist die HDI-Arena in Hannover! Nahe dem Schützenfestgelände und in direkter Nachbarschaft zum Maschsee gehört die 96-Heimstätte in der Calenberger Neustadt sicherlich zu den schönsten Adressen der Bundesliga. Der Weg zur Arena entlang des Sees ist vor allem in den wärmeren Monaten einfach traumhaft. © dpa

Auch dieser Fall ist relativ klar – der Wald daneben gibt einen Hinweis auf den früheren Namen dieser Arena. © Screenshot/Google Maps

Die Commerzbank-Arena von Eintracht Frankfurt hieß früher nicht ohne Grund Waldstadion – und gehört zu den schönsten Stadien Deutschlands. © dpa

Dieses Stadion wurde in ein anderes hineingebaut. Wer trägt hier seine Heimspiele aus? © Screenshot/Google Maps

Es ist die Red-Bull-Arena von RB Leipzig. Das alte Zentralstadion wurde unmittelbar ans Elsterbecken gebaut, an dessen gegenüberliegender Seite das RB-Trainingszentrum am Cottaweg liegt. Nördlich erstreckt sich der Leipziger Auwald. Das wunderschöne Stadtzentrum ist auch nicht weit. Damit spielen die Leipziger in Sachen Lage international – auch wenn es vielleicht nicht ganz für die Champions League reicht. © dpa

Ein Fluss, viele Sportplätze und ein Gewerbegebiet – könnte eigentlich überall sein. Welcher Klub ist hier zu Hause? © Google Maps/Screenshot

Die Mercedes-Benz-Arena ist die Heimstätte des VfB Stuttgart. Im Neckarpark im Stadtteil Bad Cannstatt unweit der Stuttgarter City liegt die VfB-Arena. Das Angebot rund um das Stadion ist großartig, mit dem Carl-Benz-Center ist ein Erlebniszentrum in direkter Nachbarschaft, außerdem auch die Carl-Benz-Arena, die Porsche-Arena und die Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle. Für Abkühlung ist auf dem Weg auch gesorgt, der Neckar ist nicht weit entfernt. © dpa

Zwischen Traktoren, Feldern und Wegen liegt dieses Stadion. Welches ist es? © Google Maps/Screenshot

Innen ist’s dann doch ein wenig voller in der Opel-Arena des 1. FSV Mainz 05. Beim Gang zur Arena wird man wahrscheinlich aber von einigen Traktoren überholt. Raus zum Stadion führt aus der Innenstadt eine Tram. Na immerhin. © dpa

Zwischen einem Fluss und einem Kanal liegt dieses Stadion doch ganz schön. Die Stadt liegt dagegen optisch eher im unteren Mittelfeld. Die Rede ist von … © Google Maps/Screenshot

… der VW-Arena des VfL Wolfsburg. Man kann über Wolfsburg sagen, was man will: Sensationelle Optiken sind in der Autostadt eher die Seltenheit. Dafür liegt das Stadion tatsächlich ganz nett. Zwischen der Aller und dem Mittellandkanal, nahe der Bahnlinie Hannover–Berlin und in der Nähe des VW-Werks, es gibt schlechtere Bundesliga-Standorte. © dpa

Relativ witzlos, weil der Klub so gewieft war und sein Emblem für Vielflieger aufs Dach gepinselt hat. Es ist natürlich … © Screenshot/Google Maps

...der Signal-Iduna-Park von Borussia Dortmund! Unweit der Emscher und südlich des Dortmunder Stadtzentrums erstreckt sich der Dortmunder Stadionkomplex mit der vielleicht schönsten Arena Deutschlands und dem traditionsreichen Platz „Rote Erde“ – auch die Westfalenhalle ist nicht weit. © dpa

Verhungern wird man an diesem Stadion nicht, einige Supermärkte sind in unmittelbarer Nähe. Welcher Bundesligist ist hier zu Hause? © Screenshot/Google Maps

Die Borussia Mönchengladbach nennt den Borussia-Park ihr Zuhause. Am westlichen Rand der Stadt liegt die Arena der Gladbacher – mitten auf dem Fohlencampus. © dpa

Traumschön an einem Fluss liegt die nächste Arena. Tipp: Es ist ein Nordklub! © Screenshot/Google Maps

Das Weserstadion liegt – der Name verrät es – malerisch am Fluss Weser und hat einen der schönsten Wege zum Stadion hin. Am anderen Ufer liegt ein kleines Wohngebiet auf einer Halbinsel zwischen Weser und dem lang gezogenen Werdersee. © dpa

Wald, Sportplätze, Stadion. Von welcher Arena ist die Rede? Tipp: Die Deutsche Sporthochschule hat hier ihren Sitz. © Screenshot/Google Maps

Im schönen Köln-Müngersdorf inmitten eines Waldstücks gelegen gehört das Rheinenergiestadion des 1. FC Köln zu den Topadressen der Bundesliga. Vorzug: Die Deutsche Sporthochschule sitzt direkt nebenan. Punktabzug: Leider ist es bis zum Rhein sehr weit. © dpa

Oh. Na ja. Schön ist anders – aber wer ist hier zu Hause? © Screenshot/Google Maps

Die Wirsol-Arena der TSG Hoffenheim im Städtchen Sinsheim gehört sicher nicht zu den spektakulärsten Adressen der Liga. Parkplätze sind massig vorhanden. Ansonsten ist die A6 aber die einzige Attraktion weit und breit. © dpa

Beliebt bei neueren Stadienbauten ist die Lage im Autobahnkreuz. Ein Paradebeispiel finden wir hier - welcher Klub ist gemeint? © Screenshot/Google Maps

Die BayArena in Leverkusen liegt genau zwischen der A1 und der A3 auf dem Weg hinaus nach Norden und Nordosten. Weit zum Rhein ist es auch nicht, knapp zwei Kilometer. © dpa

Ein wenig spartanisch, aber immerhin viele Parkplätze. Wer hier wohl zu Hause ist? © Screenshot/Google Maps

Die Augsburger WWK-Arena liegt kärglich in einem Gewerbegebiet am südlichen Stadtrand. Ein wenig enttäuschend, dafür ist die Arena bisweilen aber sehr schön illuminiert. © dpa

Unverkennbar, oder? © Screenshot/Google Maps

Klar, das ist die Veltins-Arena des FC Schalke 04! Im Stadtteil Gelsenkirchen-Buer liegt der wunderbare Fußballtempel. Die A2 auf der einen Seite, die Ruhr auf der anderen – und ein Meer von Parkplätzen dazwischen. Wie S04 in der vergangenen Saison performt die Arena im puncto Lage im sicheren Mittelfeld. © dpa

Welches Stadion schmiegt sich hier elegant in ein Autobahnkreuz? © Screenshot/Google Maps

Die Allianz-Arena! Mit München hat das ehrlich gesagt nur noch wenig zu tun. Die Arena liegt am Kreuz München-Nord an den Autobahnen 9 und 99 am nördlichsten Zipfel der süddeutschen Metropole. Nicht sehr sexy, auch wenn das Stadion immerhin eine eigene Bahnstation hat. © dpa

Ein ganz und gar eindeutiger Fall! Oder? © Screenshot/Google Maps

Schon toll, das Berliner Olympiastadion mit seiner unverkennbaren blauen Tartanbahn. Hier trägt natürlich Hertha BSC seine Heimspiele aus. Rundherum die malerische Murellenschlucht mit dem Olympiapark, dem Trainingszentrum von Hertha und der legendären Waldbühne. © dpa

Früher hieß dieses kleine, malerisch gelegene Stadion wie der kleine angrenzende Fluss – inzwischen wie ein großer Wald. © Screenshot/Google Maps

Das Schwarzwaldstadion des SC Freiburg ist das kleinste Stadion der Bundesliga – und liegt an der Dreisam. Früher hieß es wie der kleine Fluss, der an der Nordseite die Miniarena passiert. © dpa

Dieses Stadion kennt wohl jeder – seit einigen Monaten trägt es auch wieder seinen alten Namen. Tipp: Hier ticken die Uhren noch ein bisschen anders. © Screenshot/Google Maps