Pyro-Wahnsinn: Spiel-Unterbrechung bei Rostock gegen Hertha

Das Erstrundenspiel musste für einige Sekunden unterbrochen werden. Im Gästeblock des Ostseestadions in Rostock zündeten Fans von Hertha BSC (hier im Liveticker) Pyrotechnik. Raketen wurden auch auf das Feld geworfen. Aufgrund der Rauchentwicklung hielt Schiedsrichter Robert Hartmann die Uhr für einige Sekunden an. Der Rauch verzog sich aber ziemlich schnell. So konnte das Spiel schnell wieder angepfiffen werden.