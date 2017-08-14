Pyro-Show: Hertha-Fans fackelten gegen Hansa Rostock Pyrotechnik ab. Pyro-Show: Hertha-Fans fackelten gegen Hansa Rostock Pyrotechnik ab. © imago
Pyro-Wahnsinn: Spiel-Unterbrechung bei Rostock gegen Hertha

UPDATE: Das DFB-Pokal-Spiel zwischen Hansa Rostock und Hertha BSC musste mehrfach unterbrochen werden. Der Grund: Erst zündeten Anhänger von Hertha BSC Pyrotechnik, dann Fans von Hansa Rostock.

Aufreger beim DFB-Pokal-Spiel zwischen Hansa Rostock und Hertha BSC!

Das Erstrundenspiel musste für einige Sekunden unterbrochen werden. Im Gästeblock des Ostseestadions in Rostock zündeten Fans von Hertha BSC (hier im Liveticker) Pyrotechnik. Raketen wurden auch auf das Feld geworfen. Aufgrund der Rauchentwicklung hielt Schiedsrichter Robert Hartmann die Uhr für einige Sekunden an. Der Rauch verzog sich aber ziemlich schnell. So konnte das Spiel schnell wieder angepfiffen werden.

Schon während der Halbzeit warnte die Polizei Rostock die Gästefans und bat darum, das Zünden der Feuerwerke zu unterlassen. Ohne Erfolg.

In der 75. Minute dann die nächste Eskalation: Diesmal zündelten die Hansa-Anhänger - und sorgten für die nächste Spielunterbrechung. Diesmal mussten die Teams zurück in den Spielertunnel. In der Pufferzone zwischen den Blocks der Hertha- und der Rostock-Fans verbrannten Hansa-Anhänger ein Banner der Berliner. Erst nach knapp einer Viertelstunden kamen beide Mannschaften wieder zurück auf das Feld.

So reagiert das Netz:

