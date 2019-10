DFB-Manager Bierhoff über Karriereende von Schweinsteiger: "Das hat ihn zum Leader gemacht"

Now it’s your turn 😉 Dear Basti, it has always been something special with you on the pitch, whether in the FCB youth team, the #UCL Final with @FCBayern or 2014 with the @DFB_Team. I wish you and your family all the best for the future! @BSchweinsteiger #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/QCQGcmrmr3