Bericht: Bernd Hollerbach wird neuer Trainer beim FC St. Pauli - Nachfolger von Lukukay

Mouscron s head coach Bernd Hollerbach pictured during a soccer match between KV Oostende and RE Mouscron, Saturday 09 November 2019 in Oostende, on day 14 of the Jupiler Pro League Belgian soccer championship season 2019-2020. BRUNOxFAHY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY x05703483x © imago images/Belga