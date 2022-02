Premiere bei DAZN: Streamingdienst am 26. Spieltag erstmals mit Bundesliga-Konferenz

DORTMUND, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 20: Marco Reus celebrates with Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund after scoring their team's fifth goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on February 20, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) © Getty Images (Montage)