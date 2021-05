Medienchefin Mirjam Berle muss gehen – nächste Kündigung beim DFB

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 02: DFB Director Mirlam Berle attends a digital press conference with DFB President Fritz Keller, UEFA Vice President Karl-Erik Nilsson, Pamela Wicker, professor at the University of Bielefeld, and SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil about 'The Value of Amateur Football' at DFB Headquarter on December 02, 2020 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images for DFB) © 2020 Getty Images