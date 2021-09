Duell gegen Breslau Panthers: Final-Atmosphäre bei den Leipzig Kings

Caption translation for next post please:



UPDATE! 📢



We now kickoff our final home game at 2:45pm! So make sure to get there early so you don’t miss any of the action! 👀



Don’t have a seat yet? Head over to the Ticketmaster link in our bio and snatch some while the last! 🏟🎟 pic.twitter.com/3WevY0JsyG