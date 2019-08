Offiziell: FC Augsburg verpflichtet Tomas Koubek von Stade Rennes - Viertteuerster Torwart der Bundesliga

View this post on Instagram

A few hours ago, I completed a medical and signed a 5 year contract with FC Augsburg. There’s a new challenge ahead of me and I’ll do my best to fulfill all the expectations of my new club. My thanks go out to my family - their support got me where I am now. And of course to Sport Invest agency who arranged the deal, and to the club, fans and staff of Stade Rennais for two amazing years of my life 👍.