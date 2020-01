"Macht mich fassungslos": Ralf Rangnick wirft RB Leipzigs Profis Dekadenz vor

View this post on Instagram

Swipe ⬅️⬅️⬅️⬅️ to see the levels of @ethanamp26 HD transformation few weeks ago that caught the eyes 👀 of the world from LOCS ↔️HD in 30 mins millions of views globally . . . You know my Twin graphers @double3productions 🎥🎥🎥🎥🔥🔥🔥best in the game had to catch these great moments. . . #global #brand #winnerscircle #putthegunsdown #puttheknifedown . . @bbcfootball @sportbible @433