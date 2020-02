Leipzig-Star Timo Werner beendet Tor-Krise gegen Tottenham - und lässt Liverpool-Fans träumen

19th February 2020 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England UEFA Champions League Football, Tottenham Hotspur versus Red Bull Leipzig Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates as he scores from the penalty spot for 0-1 in the 58th minute PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12212356 ShaunxBrooks © imago images/Action Plus